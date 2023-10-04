×
Tags: favorable | abraham lincoln | poll
OPINION

87 Percent Hold Favorable Opinions of Abraham Lincoln

abraham lincoln statue

(Carlosphotos/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 04 October 2023 01:58 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

October 4, 2023: Eighty-seven percent (87%) of voters have either very favorable (55%) or somewhat favorable (32%) opinions of Abraham Lincoln. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 87% of voters have very (58%) or somewhat (29%) favorable opinions of Martin Luther King Jr.

The survey also found that voters have favorable opinions of George Washington (84%), Thomas Jefferson (80%), Franklin Roosevelt (70%), and Ronald Reagan (69%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 20-21, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Please let me know if you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of the following:

Abraham Lincoln

  • 55%-Very favorable
  • 32%-Somewhat favorable
  • 5%-Somewhat unfavorable
  • 3%-Very unfavorable
  • 0%-Never heard of him
  • 5%-Not sure

Martin Luther King Jr.

  • 58%-Very favorable
  • 29%-Somewhat favorable
  • 6%-Somewhat unfavorable
  • 3%-Very unfavorable
  • 0%-Never heard of him
  • 4%-Not sure

George Washington

  • 50%-Very favorable
  • 34%-Somewhat favorable
  • 7%-Somewhat unfavorable
  • 2%-Very unfavorable
  • 0%-Never heard of him
  • 6%-Not sure

Thomas Jefferson

  • 43%-Very favorable
  • 37%-Somewhat favorable
  • 8%-Somewhat unfavorable
  • 4%-Very unfavorable
  • 1%-Never heard of him
  • 8%-Not sure

Franklin Roosevelt

  • 34%-Very favorable
  • 36%-Somewhat favorable
  • 12%-Somewhat unfavorable
  • 5%-Very unfavorable
  • 0%-Never heard of him
  • 13%-Not sure

Ronald Reagan

  • 37%-Very favorable
  • 32%-Somewhat favorable
  • 13%-Somewhat unfavorable
  • 9%-Very unfavorable
  • 1%-Never heard of him
  • 8%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Wednesday, 04 October 2023 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

