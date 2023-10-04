87 Percent Hold Favorable Opinions of Abraham Lincoln

October 4, 2023: Eighty-seven percent (87%) of voters have either very favorable (55%) or somewhat favorable (32%) opinions of Abraham Lincoln. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 87% of voters have very (58%) or somewhat (29%) favorable opinions of Martin Luther King Jr.
The survey also found that voters have favorable opinions of George Washington (84%), Thomas Jefferson (80%), Franklin Roosevelt (70%), and Ronald Reagan (69%).
Methodology
The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 20-21, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.
The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.
Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.
Survey Questions
Please let me know if you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of the following:
Abraham Lincoln
- 55%-Very favorable
- 32%-Somewhat favorable
- 5%-Somewhat unfavorable
- 3%-Very unfavorable
- 0%-Never heard of him
- 5%-Not sure
Martin Luther King Jr.
- 58%-Very favorable
- 29%-Somewhat favorable
- 6%-Somewhat unfavorable
- 3%-Very unfavorable
- 0%-Never heard of him
- 4%-Not sure
George Washington
- 50%-Very favorable
- 34%-Somewhat favorable
- 7%-Somewhat unfavorable
- 2%-Very unfavorable
- 0%-Never heard of him
- 6%-Not sure
Thomas Jefferson
- 43%-Very favorable
- 37%-Somewhat favorable
- 8%-Somewhat unfavorable
- 4%-Very unfavorable
- 1%-Never heard of him
- 8%-Not sure
Franklin Roosevelt
- 34%-Very favorable
- 36%-Somewhat favorable
- 12%-Somewhat unfavorable
- 5%-Very unfavorable
- 0%-Never heard of him
- 13%-Not sure
Ronald Reagan
- 37%-Very favorable
- 32%-Somewhat favorable
- 13%-Somewhat unfavorable
- 9%-Very unfavorable
- 1%-Never heard of him
- 8%-Not sure
Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.