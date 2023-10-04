87 Percent Hold Favorable Opinions of Abraham Lincoln

October 4, 2023: Eighty-seven percent (87%) of voters have either very favorable (55%) or somewhat favorable (32%) opinions of Abraham Lincoln. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 87% of voters have very (58%) or somewhat (29%) favorable opinions of Martin Luther King Jr.

The survey also found that voters have favorable opinions of George Washington (84%), Thomas Jefferson (80%), Franklin Roosevelt (70%), and Ronald Reagan (69%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 20-21, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Survey Questions

Please let me know if you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of the following:

Abraham Lincoln

55%-Very favorable

32%-Somewhat favorable

5%-Somewhat unfavorable

3%-Very unfavorable

0%-Never heard of him

5%-Not sure

Martin Luther King Jr.

58%-Very favorable

29%-Somewhat favorable

6%-Somewhat unfavorable

3%-Very unfavorable

0%-Never heard of him

4%-Not sure

George Washington

50%-Very favorable

34%-Somewhat favorable

7%-Somewhat unfavorable

2%-Very unfavorable

0%-Never heard of him

6%-Not sure

Thomas Jefferson

43%-Very favorable

37%-Somewhat favorable

8%-Somewhat unfavorable

4%-Very unfavorable

1%-Never heard of him

8%-Not sure

Franklin Roosevelt

34%-Very favorable

36%-Somewhat favorable

12%-Somewhat unfavorable

5%-Very unfavorable

0%-Never heard of him

13%-Not sure

Ronald Reagan

37%-Very favorable

32%-Somewhat favorable

13%-Somewhat unfavorable

9%-Very unfavorable

1%-Never heard of him

8%-Not sure

