38 Percent: Better Off Today Than 4 Years Ago

August 6, 2024: Thirty-eight percent (38%) of voters believe they are better off today than they were four years ago. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 55% of voters do not believe that they are better off today than they were four years ago.

The survey also found that 29% of voters say that their income has kept up with inflation. Sixty-three (63%) of voters say that looking back over the past year, their income has been falling behind inflation.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 29-30, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Survey Questions

Are you better off today than you were four years ago?

38%-Yes

55%-No

6%-Not sure

Looking back over the past year, has your income kept up with inflation? Or have you been falling behind?

29%-Income has kept up with inflation

63%-Income has been falling behind

8%-Not sure