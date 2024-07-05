53 Percent: Keep Making All 18-Year-Old Men Register for Draft

July 5, 2024: Fifty-three percent (53%) of voters favor continuing to require all 18-year-old men to register for the draft. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 36% are opposed.

The survey also found that 41% favor requiring all 18-year-old women to register for the draft, while 50% are opposed. A larger majority (55%) oppose mandatory military service for all 18-year-olds, while 35% favor such a requirement.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 24-25, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

All men are currently required to register for the draft when they turn 18. Do you favor or oppose requiring men to register for the draft?

24%-Strongly favor

29%-Somewhat favor

20%-Somewhat oppose

16%-Strongly oppose

10%-Not sure

A proposal has been made to require all 18-year-old women to register for the draft. Would you favor or oppose this proposal?

15%-Strongly favor

26%-Somewhat favor

22%-Somewhat oppose

28%-Strongly oppose

9%-Not sure

Another proposal would require a year of mandatory military service for all 18-year-olds? Would you favor or oppose this proposal?

14%-Strongly favor

21%-Somewhat favor

20%-Somewhat oppose

35%-Strongly oppose

10%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.