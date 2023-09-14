×
OPINION

86 Percent: Give Disaster Relief Equally to All

a red cross disaster relief truck
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 14 September 2023 12:28 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

September 14, 2023: Eighty-six percent (86%) of voters believe that disaster relief should be given equally to all affected without prioritization. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 9% of voters believe that disaster aid should be given first to communities of color.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 4-5, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the -sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Some people have suggested that, to promote equity, disaster aid should be given first to communities of color. Should disaster aid be provided first to communities of color, or should it be provided equally by all who were affected by wildfires and hurricanes?

  • 9%-First to communities of color
  • 86%-Equally to all who were affected
  • 4%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Eighty-six percent (86%) of voters believe that disaster relief should be given equally to all affected without prioritization.
Thursday, 14 September 2023 12:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

