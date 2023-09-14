86 Percent: Give Disaster Relief Equally to All

September 14, 2023: Eighty-six percent (86%) of voters believe that disaster relief should be given equally to all affected without prioritization. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 9% of voters believe that disaster aid should be given first to communities of color.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 4-5, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the -sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Some people have suggested that, to promote equity, disaster aid should be given first to communities of color. Should disaster aid be provided first to communities of color, or should it be provided equally by all who were affected by wildfires and hurricanes?

9%-First to communities of color

86%-Equally to all who were affected

4%-Not sure