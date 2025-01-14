WATCH TV LIVE

OPINION

46 Percent Paid All Credit Cards in Full in Past Month

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 14 January 2025 12:04 PM EST

January 14, 2025: Forty-six percent (46%) of voters say they paid all credit card balances in full over the past month. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found 45% have made partial payments on some credit cards.

The survey found that 42% are able to regularly set aside money in savings and/or retirement accounts. Fifty-three percent (53%) have all of their income going to current living expenses.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on January 6-7, 2025. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc.

Survey questions

Over the past month, did you pay all your credit card balances in full, or did you just make partial payments on some of your credit cards?

  • 46%-I paid all of my credit card balances in full
  • 45%-I made partial payments on some of my credit cards
  • 8%-Not sure

Are you able to regularly set aside money in savings and/or retirement accounts? Or does all of your income go to current living expenses?

  • 42%-I am able to regularly set aside money
  • 53%-All of my income goes to current living expenses
  • 5%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist.

Tuesday, 14 January 2025 12:04 PM
