2,808 COVID-19 Deaths Per Million Residents in New Jersey

April 15, 2021: New Jersey has recorded 2,808 COVID-19-related deaths for every 1 million residents in the state. That’s the highest rate in the nation. Only two other states (New York and Massachusetts) have recorded more than 2,500 COVID-19 deaths per million residents.[1]

Another seven states have recorded at least 2,000 deaths per million residents: Rhode Island, Mississippi, Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, South Dakota and Alabama.[1]

At the other end of the spectrum, eight states plus Puerto Rico have recorded fewer than 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths per million residents. Those states are New Hampshire, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Maine, Alaska, Vermont and Hawaii.[1]

Research has shown that many factors beyond government policy play a role in the relative death rates of different geographical areas. The age of the population in a given area is a significant factor. Adults over the age of 85 are 8,700 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than children under 17.[2] A study conducted in Mexico hypothesizes that other factors include the prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, along with climate factors, such as high air temperature or exposure to air pollution.[3]

