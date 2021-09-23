×
Most Voters: Congress Should Have Time to Read Reconciliation Bill Before They Vote

the united states capitol building
(Getty  Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 23 September 2021 09:59 AM Current | Bio | Archive

September 23, 2021: Eighty-one percent of voters believe members of Congress should be given time to read the reconciliation bill before voting on it. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 8% disagree and 11% are not sure.

Among those who believe members should have time to read the bill, 76% think at least a week should be allowed. Fourteen percent believe 72 hours should be sufficient, while 7% think 24 hours is long enough.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

