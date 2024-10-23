WATCH TV LIVE

70 Percent: Create Good Jobs for People Without Degrees

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 23 October 2024 04:03 PM EDT

October 23, 2024: Seventy percent (70%) of voters say it is more important to create more good jobs for people who don't have college degrees than to make sure everyone can go to college (24%). A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 73% believe it is more important for high schools to prepare students for jobs and careers than to prepare them for college (16%).

The survey also found that 69% of voters say companies regularly require college degrees for jobs even though people without degrees could do them just as well. Seventeen percent (17%) disagree.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on Oct. 14-15. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc.

Survey Questions

Is it more important to make sure everyone can go to college or to create more good jobs for people who don't have college degrees?

  • 24%-Make sure everyone can go to college
  • 70%-Create more good jobs for people who don't have college degrees
  • 5%-Not sure

Is it more important for high schools to prepare students for jobs and careers or to prepare students for college?

  • 73%-Jobs and careers
  • 16%-College
  • 11%-Not sure

Do companies regularly require college degrees for jobs even though people without degrees could do them just as well?

  • 69%-Yes
  • 17%-No
  • 14%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 23 October 2024 04:03 PM
