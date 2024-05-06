71 Percent: Arrest Protesters Who Take Over School Buildings

May 6, 2024: Seventy-one percent (71%) of voters say that protesters who take over school buildings or block others from using areas of the campus should be arrested. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 17% believe they should not.

The survey also found that 44% believe most campus protests have included threats to Jewish students and hatred toward Jews. Twenty-two percent (22%) disagree.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 29-30, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

If campus protesters take over school buildings or block others from using areas of the campus, should the protesters be arrested?

71%-Yes

17%-No

12%-Not sure

Have most of the campus protests included threats to Jewish students and hatred towards Jews?

44%-Yes

22%-No

34%-Not sure