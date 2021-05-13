Most US Adults: Desire for Less Immigration a 'Sincere Interest' in Border Control

May 13, 2021: Fifty-seven percent (57%) of U.S. adults believe that “people’s desire to reduce immigration to the United States is motivated by a sincere interest in controlling our borders. Forty‐​three percent (43%) say racist beliefs are the true motivation.”[1]

A Cato Institute survey found a substantial partisan divide. Eighty-eight percent (88%) of Republicans and 60% of independents believe the intentions are sincere. However, 70% of Democrats take the opposite view and believe the desire for less immigration is driven by racism.[1]

Most white Americans (61%) believe motives are sincere, while most African Americans think it's driven by racism. Latino and Asian Americans are evenly divided.[1]

