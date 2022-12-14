61 Percent Favor Candidate Who Would Allow Abortion in First Three Months of Pregnancy

Dec. 14, 2022: Sixty-one percent (61%) of voters favor a candidate who says that abortion should be allowed during the first three months of pregnancy over one who says it should be allowed at any time up to the moment of birth (17%). A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that majorities of both Republicans (74%) and Democrats (55%) prefer the candidate who wants to allow abortion during the first trimester.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on November 29-30, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

