Message for Gen Z: Don't Blame Your Problems on Billionaires

Many of today’s young people enjoy a world of largesse given to them by their parents along with a level of ease provided by innovative technology that helps manage their lives.

They possess iPhones and computers (created by billionaires), engage endlessly with Instagram (launched by a billionaire), receive everything imaginable through Amazon (owned by a billionaire), travel via Uber (another billionaire) while using apps (more billionaires) that deliver their food, help them romantically, calculate their steps, monitor sleep, and enhance just about everything else in their lives.

When such a glorious life is facilitated by prosperous parents, billionaire tech geniuses and successful entrepreneurs, it seems a ridiculous irony that the politicians they enthusiastically endorse are preaching socialism and condemning individual achievement and wealth.

The coddled lifestyles afforded to these young people cannot be supported by their parents forever, so rather than working harder to maintain such a splendid existence — which is an anathema to most of them — they blindly support politicians: Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as well N.Y State Rep. Zohran Mamdani, D-Dist. 36, (now running for mayor of New York) to name a few.

Each promises a way of life based on the word "free."

To their defense, this way of thinking is a result of careful indoctrination, especially at the college level.

When subjects like socialism, colonialism and oppression dominate higher education (math seems to have disappeared) today’s youth have been given unrealistic expectations about how the world works, especially the economy.

The thought processes of these young minds are based solely on ideology rather than pragmatism, so although the "free" transportation, insurance, housing, medicine, and other giveaways they have been being promised can’t possibly be delivered, they're not in the least interested in the how and why.

Currently, we have a socialist New York City Mayoral candidate. He’s 33-years-old and is selling everything "free" — along with hatred and division — to this utterly bewildered group. But what's even more disturbing is they’re buying it.

Those not too long ago would have been a laughed at as "fringe" candidates, are now viable contenders for mayor of the greatest city in the world.

This means, this youthful group of voters can have a devastating impact on the future of our world.

This writer has had numerous discussions with members of Gen Z and other generations, and I liken it to hitting a tennis ball against a concrete wall, so I offer them the following advice:

None of your problems exist because someone else is a billionaire. Left-wing politicians have made "free" the most expensive word in the English language, so taxing a city or state — let alone our country — into prosperity is impossible.

Use some of the time you spend on social media to study history.

Read biographies of successful people, even if they’re no longer alive.

Instead of watching videos about the lifestyles of today’s billionaires, learn about how they built their businesses, and seek your own success.

You may actually enjoy the process.

Rob Taub has enjoyed an eclectic career in television, radio, and print journalism. He's interviewed everyone from pop stars to presidents and has written for People Magazine, Newsmax, FoxNews.com, and Huffington Post (HuffPost). He's s also made more than 500 appearances as a political pundit on television. www.RobTaub.com Twitter X @robmtaub. Read Rob Taub's Reports — Here.