With Only Herself to Blame, Thunberg's 15 Minutes Drying Up

Sweden’s poster child for premature fame, Greta Thunberg, has been milking the global warming/climate change cow for approximately seven years.

There are signs, though, that the udder may be running dry.

How long can one generate news coverage by predicting global doom, when the doom never arrives?

Since Thunberg is a Marxist first and foremost, with no real job prospects, she has to keep generating coverage or the money from wealthy, deluded donors will begin to dry up. She’s too well known to sneak into Los Angeles and join the riots there.

And joining an "indigenous" protest somewhere in Latin America isn’t very appealing either, due to the lack of indoor plumbing, along with absence of other select modern conveniences.

That left her with few options.

Which is probably why Ms. Thunberg choose to take a swing at the left’s favorite punching bag: Israel.

She hopped on a boat called the "Madleen," and according to Fox, "setting sail for Gaza along with activists of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departing from the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy."

We’re not sure, even by degraded modern standards, that one boat constitutes a "flotilla" and we’re not alone in this view as you'll see later.

The goal of this sea cruise — besides publicity — was to "reach the shores of the Gaza Strip to bring in some aid and raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis there."

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted the group of floating oversized egos and treated them with the contempt they deserved.

The IDF described the boat as the "selfie yacht."

"Using an international civilian communication system, the Israeli Navy has instructed the 'selfie yacht' to change its course due to its approach toward a restricted area," the IDF announced.

The "humanitarian aid group" was redirected toward Israeli waters and the passengers and crew were provided with sandwiches and water.

But what about the aid, you may ask. The IDF has an update, there, too.

The total amount of "aid" onboard the ship amounted to less than a single truckload of supplies. "The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the 'celebrities' will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels," according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, "Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the IDF to screen the footage of October 7 [Hamas terror attack] to participants of the Gaza-bound flotilla," which would serve them right.

The Ministry summed up the entire farce by declaring, "The show is over." And so, it is.

Meanwhile, Greta’s career as an activist has rapidly declined as an exercise in self-importance.

She’s deservedly gone from a "useful idiot" to a useless one.

