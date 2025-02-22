Restore Wins to Females Cheated by Transgender Sports Travesty

Time to Take the Next Step in the Fight Against Men in Women’s Sports

You may recall Will Thomas who swam for three years on the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s swim team. On second thought, you probably don’t since Thomas' swimming career as a man hardly even qualified as mediocre.

Then Will decided to enter the gender portal and transfer to the women’s team as the newest "hemale" swimmer.

Swimming with a man’s body against females rejuvenated his swim career and made him famous as . . . Lia Thomas.

He’s also a significant cause of the female versus men who want to be women struggle we’ve written about on more than one occasion.

Once women began standing up for themselves and refusing to compete in an unfair competition with “hemales,” their struggle really began to gain momentum.

Last week that hard-fought momentum carried them into the Oval Office.

There, reports The Times (a UK-based paper) "Trump signed the 'Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports' executive order, which threatened to cut federal funding to any school or university that allows transgender women to compete in female competitions.

"The radical left has waged an all-out campaign to erase the very concept of biological sex and replace it with a militant transgender ideology," Trump said from a podium at the White House, as dozens of female athletes stood behind him.

"With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over."

Now, it’s time for the mopping up operations and it’s fitting that three UPenn female swimmers who were cheated by Thomas' arrival in the locker room are leading this charge.

Additionally, from the Times (UK) report, "Three former members of the University of Pennsylvania swimming team have filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate collegiate women’s records set by Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer.

"Margot Kaczorowski, Ellen Holmquist and Grace Estabrook sued their former university, as well as Harvard University, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Ivy League Council of Presidents, alleging they had suffered emotional trauma from having to compete against Thomas."

Thomas "won" the gold medal in the 500-yard women’s freestyle at the NCAA championships in 2022 and he has held that undeserved medal long enough.

Erasing "records" which never should have been set is the only rational response to what Trump called “"militant transgender ideology."

Erasing hemale "records" and restoring the victories to the females who were cheated out of their time on the podium won’t completely make up for this athletic travesty, but it is certainly a start.

Once the records are restored to their rightful owners, then the last step can begin.

And that is making sure the administrators who bullied the girls into accepting sexual dominance by men wanting to be women are fired, lose any academic licenses they have, and are shunned by rational people.

