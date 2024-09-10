Complacency, Inaction Can't Win Fight Against Abortion

For 50 years anti-abortion advocates condemned the Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) U.S. Supreme Court ruling. A decision federalizing abortion.

All major organizations who opposed the murder of the innocent demanded the extra-constitutional ruling be overturned and the question be returned to the states.

Anti-abortion supporters marched in Washington, D.C.

They demanded conservatives be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A court nominee's position on life was often the determining factor in whether he’d be appointed.

And then Donald Trump was elected and made three appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court. This new, frequently conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the abortion question to the states.

It was total victory.

A victory that evidently caught anti-abortion organizations totally unprepared.

The AP reports that since legal victory, those supporting life have faced defeat after defeat after defeat. "Voters in all seven states that have had abortion questions on their ballots since 2022 have sided with abortion rights supporters."

This is a catastrophe.

Maybe the leaders of the national organization should have spent less time trying to move the goalposts by federalizing the question with a national abortion ban and more time focusing on protecting their victory in the states.

Did anti-abortion leadership really think the dark forces of abortion were going to accept defeat? If they did, they were foolish.

Instead, these dark forces have taken their lies and deceptions to red states in a successful effort to overturn protection for the unborn.

They have harnessed hundreds of millions of dollars in out-of-state money to sponsor referendums that bypass the legislative process and put abortion into the state constitution.

It starts with a deceptively named committee designed to fool red state conservatives into thinking the referendum is sponsored by a conservative organization with no ties to the abortion lobby.

In Arkansas the murderers of the unborn called themselves "Arkansans for Limited Government."

In Florida it was "Floridians Protecting Freedom."

And in Missouri, abortion providers chose "Missourians for Constitutional Freedom."

Then the language of the referendum or constitutional amendment is written so that trying to figure out the plain language is very difficult for voters who have not spent their lives studying legislation designed to protect the unborn.

The result?

Anti-abortion voters are deceived into signing a referendum petition that will undermine almost all protections for the unborn.

The response of those anti-abortion has been late and feeble.

In Florida, where abortion is banned after six weeks, the forces trying to defeat the pro–abortion rights amendment have raised about $4 million, while abortion fanatics have raised $47 million.

A ten-to-one advantage for the enemies of the unborn.

The lack of preparation on the part of anti-abortion forces has almost turned the Roe v. Wade victory into total defeat as these extreme pro-abortion rights amendments become part of state constitutions.

Missouri, where the abortion amendment has been denied access to the ballot — along with another in Arkansas — is but a temporary victory.

"At least nine other states will consider constitutional amendments enshrining abortion rights this fall — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota.

"Most would guarantee a right to abortion until fetal viability and allow it later for the health of the pregnant woman, which is what the Missouri proposal would do."

The "health of the pregnant woman" is but another abortion lie.

"Health" under an abortion regime can mean anything up to and including mental health.

"Health" is a loophole that allows almost unlimited abortion.

"Missouri banned most abortions immediately after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. There is an exception for medical emergencies, but almost no abortions have occurred at Missouri facilities since then."

That was the case in many of the states where anti-abortion forces lost referendums.

But it’s not the case now.

The forces for life need to get busy.

Stop talking about a national abortion ban and start raising money to fight state referendums that reverse the Roe v Wade victory.

