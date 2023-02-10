Follow the Money When Weighing Medical Recommendations

(Editor's note: The following article has been authored by non-clinicians.)

The same Philistines that recommended the clot shot for virus prevention, especially for those who are functionally immune to harm from COVID-19, now have new bad advice for obese children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is recommending overweight children ages 12 and over be put on drugs as a treatment for obesity.

This new drug market, excuse us, demographic numbers approximately 14.4 million adolescents and teenagers.

We can see the dollar signs already.

As Reuters put it, "The new guidelines — the first in over a decade — focus on treatment of obesity, as opposed to prevention."

It’s a wonder the AAP didn’t also recommend fat kids be banned from gyms.

Just as the experiment-loving clinicians of the "gender affirming" crowd use drugs approved for other treatments and now "repurposed" to permanently damage brainwashed "transgender" children, the AAP wants to "repurpose" existing drugs to treat obesity.

In the marketing world it’s known as line-extension when an existing product is introduced to a new market.

Since we’re talking about obesity, sodas provide us with an excellent example; when a soda maker adds cherry flavor to their product, or vanilla to its line of carbonated, sugar-filled drinks.

Big Pharma is, it goes without saying, rarin’ to go.

"The expert group said that therapies such as weight loss pill orlistat, Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) semaglutide — an injected diabetes treatment repurposed for weight loss under the brand name Wegovy — and the older, generic diabetes medicine metformin could be given in addition to changes in health behavior and lifestyle.

"Metformin has been used off label to achieve weight loss in children."

And that’s not all! "GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) orlistat is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for long-term treatment of obesity in children age 12 and older. The appetite suppressant phentermine is approved for ages 16 and older."

So far children from 2 to 12 appear have dodged a tablet. "AAP said there was not currently enough evidence to recommend use of these medications" for that age group.

If pill-gobbling won’t do the trick, the AAP has a scalpel ready. "Metabolic and bariatric surgery is also recommended as a treatment by the group for teens with severe obesity."

Obesity isn’t a disease and children don’t catch it like they do a sore throat.

Obesity begins with poor lifestyle choices, either on the part of the parents or the child.

Eliminating sugary drinks, fast food and candy can do the work of drugs and at much lower cost.

Other examples include: parents exercising with their children. Taking walks, playing basketball, pickleball or even catch can introduce the child to a healthier lifestyle.

Better advice than taking drugs would be for the parents and child to attend the calorie equivalent of AA. That is, assuming one exists.

What’s important is that the child see some success and that the parents participate, too.

Positive reinforcement is better than any drug regimen.

Of course, changing a child’s eating habits and lifestyle is a group project with parents and the child participating.

So Big Pharma can just butt out. Please.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.