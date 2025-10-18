By Fighting Back, Conservatives Can Actually Win Culture War

Conservatives Discover Fighting Back Against the Culture Works

For far too long the official conservative response from politicians and pastors toward a culture rapidly slipping into the abyss was so feeble it didn't even qualify as "passive–aggressive."

Instead, it was passive surrender.

The result was a continuing sequence of losses to the forces of decay, debauchery, and depravity. Instead of fighting, conservatives too often tried to make the best of an intolerable situation.

It's as though a response was: "Have you noticed how much the video quality has improved on Porn Hub?"

That's changing now.

A new generation of conservatives, populists and Christians has decided to fight back and fight back hard.

This aggressive approach is already paying dividends.

The Washington Times reports, "A newly released study shows the number of young Americans who identify as nonbinary has dropped by nearly half since peaking in 2023.

"The percentage of university students 'not identifying as male or female' plunged from 2023-25 in three of five surveys evaluated by Eric Kaufmann, political science professor at the University of Buckingham in England and director of the Centre for Heterodox Social Science."

The Human Rights Campaign — experts on and advocates of moral corruption — define transgender in such a way as to include these folks who are reengaging with reality by picking a sex and sticking with it.

Specifically, the drop was very evident at two schools that are bastions of Woke fashionability.

"The Andover Phillips Academy survey showed 9.2 percent of students identified as neither male nor female in 2023, a figure that plummeted to 3 percent in 2025. The same trend was found at Brown, where 5 percent of students said they were nonbinary in 2023, but just 2.6 percent did so two years later."

That's what happens when the right pushes back against the lies and delusions of the left.

"Hemales"in female sports, surgical and chemical mutilation of minors and nationwide violence perpetrated by transgenders proved too much for the impressionable young.

As the survey found,

"Underclassmen were less likely to identify as transgender or queer than upperclassmen, 'a sign that fashions are changing,' said Kaufmann in his analysis in UnHerd."

In a backhanded way the survey also confirmed what we have long contended.

"Hemales" and the rest of the gruesome transgender parade are mentally ill.

One significant change, other than the conservatives waking up, was the improvement in mental health.

"One factor that has changed is mental health. Youth mental illness increased steadily during the 2010s before peaking in 2021and improving by 2023. While the study said that improved mental health has played a role, that factor alone 'cannot adequately explain declining trans, queer and bisexual share.'"

Maybe declining crazy wasn't the only factor, but it certainly helped.

The lesson here is public, persistent, and pointed responses to the left's agenda of cultural collapse is a successful strategy. If your civic leaders, politicians and preachers aren't publicly in the arena fighting for a sane, decent, family-oriented culture, you need to find out why.

And the sooner you do so, the better.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.