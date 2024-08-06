Foolish Statements by Harris Only Heighten Mideast Danger

The Israeli government’s Enemy Leader Human Resources Department has been very busy the last couple of weeks.

It sent Termination With Extreme Prejudice notices to Hamas’ Chief Thug Ismail Haniyeh on July 31, and Fuad Shukr, a Hezbollah commander, the day before on July 30.

Neither of these notices were delivered as part of the Gaza fighting where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been pruning the Hamas’ chain of command for months.

Haniyeh was sent to collect his reward in Iran and Shukr’s ticket was punched in Lebanon.

These cancellations were high profile, remote operations carried out some distance from Israel’s borders.

Two in the same week is a very fast operational tempo particularly when such high-profile targets are involved. (Even if Israel has not claimed credit or involvement with the Haniyeh operation.)

And these two come after another terrorist jefe was eliminated in mid-July.

We’re wondering what the virgin stockpile looks like these days with all this new demand in the Islamic afterlife.

We’re also wondering what caused Israel to move so quickly.

That question has now been answered to our satisfaction. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Kamala Harris on July 25 and he saw right away the writing was on the wall.

Netanyahu evidently learned firsthand that U.S./Israel cooperation would be severely hampered under a Harris presidency and that even in the short run what is essentially now the Harris administration would not be cooperating with the Israeli effort to permanently eliminate Hamas.

Fox News reports, "The White House on Friday is pushing back against reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is upset with Vice President Kamala Harris over her remarks on the war in Gaza . . . An Israeli official told Axios that Netanyahu was unhappy with Harris mentioning civilian deaths in Gaza and the 'dire humanitarian situation there.'

"The official added that, in their view, Netanyahu was irked with Harris speaking about a hostage and cease-fire deal as a way to end the war outright, when Israel wants to be able to resume fighting after one is implemented."

And that’s why we think Israel decided to strike while the bomb was hot.

Harris has completely adopted the left’s Gaza "humanitarian crisis" propaganda ploy.

In a statement made after the meeting Harris said, "I also expressed with the Prime Minister my serious concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians.

"And I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there."

"It is time for this war to end, and end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity and self-determination."

Two points.

It's time for the war to end when Hamas is completely eliminated and its commanders and terrorists are either dead or in prison.

And the last time the Palestinian Arabs had "self–determination" they voted Hamas into power in Gaza.

Letting Hamas survive only serves to guarantee that there will be another conflict in the future. The Gaza humanitarian crisis will end when Hamas ends.

Then Palestinian Arabs will no longer be used as hostages and human shields by terrorists.

This foolish statement by Harris only makes the situation in the Mideast more dangerous.

As one Israeli official explained, "When our enemies see the U.S. and Israel are aligned, it increases the chances for a hostage deal and decreases the chances for a regional escalation," the Israeli official told Axios.

"When there is such daylight, it pushes the deal further away and brings a regional escalation closer.

"We hope that Harris' public criticism of Israel won't give Hamas the impression that there is daylight between the U.S. and Israel and, as a result, make it harder to get a deal."

Daylight or not, Netanyahu decided delay was not a wise policy with Kamala Harris in the on-deck circle.

