Gen. Mark Milley: Master of Ready, Fire, Aim

The Pentagon spin surrounding the Kabul airport bombing never made sense in the first place.

Pompous, portly Gen. Mark Milley initially acted like the suicide bomber who killed 13 service members was an "Act of God" that no one could have foreseen.

Suicide bomber in Afghanistan? Who could have predicted that?

Then miraculously, only three days later, the same Pentagon that made no preparations for preventing a suicide bombing suddenly announces that not only do they know exactly who carried out the bombing, the planner has now been reduced to his component parts by an explosion from a drone strike.

Thoroughly Modern Milley (thanks to Mark Steyn) was back in front of our subservient media gloating over the strike as we were assured this terrorist mastermind was killed on the way to another insidious bombing. How did the Pentagon know? Secondary explosions! Which could only be produced by the bombs the bomber was transporting in his car.

Wow! From complete ignorance to instant justice in only 72 hours!

No one asked how a bomber who killed 13 Americans and 90 Afghans without interference from Gen. Milley and his minions could be found so quickly.

Did the bomber call to take credit and our Surveillance State operatives traced the call?

Did Milley check with his new Taliban “partners” and they nominated a suspect?

Was the bomber seen driving a car with 13 miniature US flags painted on the side?

No one is telling. We are only assured the drone assassination was a “righteous” strike according Milley.

Only now we learn the drone strike wasn’t “righteous” and in fact it killed three adults and seven children and the “secondary explosions” were one or more propane tanks set off by the missile. (God help us if a drone ever hits a U.S. trailer park.)

The so-called ISIS–K (not to be confused with SPECIAL K, the cereal) bomber was in reality a Mr. Ahmadi who worked for a non-profit called Nutrition and Education International.

As Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin (another architect of the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster) was forced to admit, “We now know that there was no connection between Mr. Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan, that his activities on that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we believed we faced.”

Milley joined the excuse-making and chimed in with this priceless explanation, “In a dynamic high threat environment, the commanders on the ground had the appropriate authority and had reasonable certainty that the target was valid.”

Reasonable to whom?

We wonder.

If the Kabul airport was a “dynamic high threat environment” why didn’t Milley and the rest of his Clown Command Staff take steps to prevent the bombing in the first place, potentially saving 13 of their own troops and Mr. Ahmadi and the children?

Austin, Milley and Gen. Frank McKenzie, who was initially forced to deliver the truth, should all be fired and court martialed.

They are a disgrace to their uniform and the memories of the dead service members and the 10 Afghans their “righteous” strike killed, bringing to total of the airport bombing to 100 dead civilians.

