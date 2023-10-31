Karma Turns Soft on Crime Lefties Into Enforcers

Karma Incoming!

Fox News reports the "progressive," George Soros-backed New Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was carjacked last week.

Adding injury to the insult, the district attorney's mother was along for the ride.

"The George Soros-backed Orleans Parish, Louisiana, district attorney and his mother were carjacked Monday night in New Orleans by two suspects who allegedly pointed high-powered automatic rifles at them, according to reports."

Williams "said the suspects had high-powered automatic weapons and took items from the SUV, including some of his mother’s belongings, though he would not go into specifics."

Then Williams had the gall to go on Fox’s "American's Newsroom" to "discuss the 'unparalleled' violence plaguing city streets and how officials can counter the trend."

Lest you think we are piling on with the use of "gall," we'll gladly explain:

Or let Fox explain things for us: "When Williams was elected in 2020, he ran on a platform of social justice reform with intentions of finding ‘alternatives to incarceration’ for some criminals, while also changing what he considered an ‘ineffective and unfair money bail system.'"

During the campaign, George Soros, the Western civilization-hating billionaire, donated $220,000 to a political action committee that used the money to run ads against Williams’ opponent.

After he was sworn in with Soros' help, Williams announced, "Being more selective about prosecutions will allow us to focus on the crimes that matter most to all of us. We’ve got to go beyond punishment and invest in our community."

We will give Williams credit, his prosecution mill ground exceedingly fine.

He ran a campaign based on low-enforcement and pro-criminal policies and man did he deliver.

The local Metropolitian Crime Commission did a study that found, "Williams' office dismissed 937 of the city's 1,411 violent felony cases during his first months in office."

We did the math so you don’t have to do so. Williams dismissed 66% of all violent felony cases.

The result on his insane policies: "a drastic decline in accountability for violent felony offenders."

The resultant crime wave was just an unfortunate byproduct of social justice reform as long as the criminals preyed on people like you.

Those victims are just statistics.

Crime only started to be a problem when tourism fell off and people Williams listened to started being affected.

So the word "gall" is richly appropriate.

"I am quoted as saying Rome is burning, and that is not meant to be hyperbolic. . . . This pandemic of violence is not confined to New Orleans' borders, but this is the area that I am focused on," Williams declared as he looked for a place to ditch the gasoline can he was holding.

Now the suddenly humble and crime conscious Williams doesn’t want attention on him, "I think it’s important to reiterate that my mother and I are just a small fraction of the number of people impacted by violence in this city," he said.

"We have to collectively work on crime-prevention efforts, policing efforts and our prosecution efforts."

Now that karma has finally paid a house call, Williams is ready to enforce the law.

We say it’s about dang time!

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.