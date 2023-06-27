Does Your Red State AG Really Belong in a Blue One?

Attention red state voters!

If your attorney general ever says that he doesn’t think social issues or culture war fights are part of his job, find a new attorney general.

Your current officeholder needs to be fired.

Republican officeholders who are pacifists in the culture war are responsible for the dumpster fire that constitutes our current cultural scene.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., we’re looking at you.

The culture or political environment of the state and nation is what determines the parameters for corporate and personal behavior that is considered acceptable.

Our current parameters being: We live in Sodom with electricity.

The Washington Times brings us a story that demonstrates why the left is winning and we are losing:

"A coalition of 15 Democrat attorneys general told Target CEO Brian Cornell that pulling Pride products over safety concerns represents a setback for the 'march for social progress' and encouraged him to reach out to their offices for help with any anti-LGBTQ threats or harassment."

The letter came with signatures from attorneys general in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

The letter continued, "While we understand the basis for this action, we are also concerned it sends a message that those who engage in hateful and disruptive conduct can cause even large corporations to succumb to their bullying, and that they have the power to determine when LGBTQIA+ consumers will feel comfortable in Target stores — or anywhere in society."

The letter isn’t a heartfelt gesture of support for a beleaguered corporation.

It’s an implied threat from the Rainbow Reich, which will be keeping an eye on Target in the future.

The next time a controversy erupts, is Target going to pay attention to its backward customers or to the legal authorities?

And this heavy-handed response is on behalf of a consonant group that we are constantly told is "marginalized."

Our question is: Why aren’t red state attorneys general doing the same?

Breitbart.com provides a perfect example for red state attorney generals to take action.

"The annual Boise Pride Festival & Parade will feature 'Drag Kids' on stage, which the event’s guide describes as 'a drag show like none other,' which will incidentally take place on the anniversary of 9/11.

"While participants in "Drag Kids" are children ranging in age from 11 to 18 who 'are ready to bring it all' to the festival stage, viewers may be of any age. The guide calls on people to 'Come and cheer them on as they bring drag to the younger generation!'"

Why not write a letter to the sponsors of this exercise in depravity and sexual grooming?

The 22 red state attorneys general can start with Target and ask why the corporation is sponsoring an event that revels in sexualizing innocent children?

The letter can go on to emphasize that all the undersigned will be working with law enforcement in their states to make sure laws against obscenity, exhibitionism, pedophilia, child abuse and child endangerment are not violated when these events occur.

And if they are violated, the violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The letter could mention that knowingly contributing and sponsoring such an event will not reflect well on the corporation’s reputation and in the event of lawbreaking might subject sponsors to legal and civil liability.

Letters can also go out to the venues where these travesties are held.

Those letters can mention liquor licenses, health code violations and possible problems with landlords.

Our nation is in a cultural fight to the finish.

Opting out is opting for total defeat.

Two can play at this game and the side defending decency and children has the advantage in the court of public opinion.

Defending the innocent deserves a full court press.

If your red state’s attorney general isn’t leading or part of this effort, you need apply pressure to him or her today or start working to find a new state attorney general.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.