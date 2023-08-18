Election '24: Start Thinking with Your Head, Not Your Heart

(Editor's note: The following column does not constitute an endorsement for any political party or political candidate on the part of Newsmax)

There is a sense of impending gloom hovering over Republicans, conservatives, and nationalists alike, whose first priority is winning the 2024 presidential election.

We had hoped for a campaign season where a variety of candidates would enter the presidential race offering an option to Donald John Trump.

That optimism ended when the left looked at the numbers and decided their best chance at victory in 2024 was to run against someone they already beat: Mr. Trump.

They quickly figured out nothing rallies the Trumpista-base like an indictment.

After the first indictment his support soared, while other candidates stagnated or began to slowly recede like the career options of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., for example.

The second indictment solidified the support Trump gained after the first indictment.

The indictments following serve as mostly fund-raising opportunities for Trump, since his GOP polling support is about as high as it’s going to get.

We can certainly understand how after the first indictment patriots would rally around a former standard bearer when the government is obviously targeting him with kangaroo court-like investigations and their accompanying banana republic-like indictments.

And maybe after the second indictment.

But when the indictments keep rolling in — aren’t we up to four now? — it’s time to stop thinking with your heart and start thinking with your head.

In 2024 instead of being on the campaign trail, Trump is going to be spending a great deal of his time in the courtroom trying to stay out of prison.

That’s a DEFCON Level One distraction.

Rallies and news conferences on the courthouse steps do not a campaign make.

Another huge distraction are the legal bills entailed with his effort to stay among the free.

Trump must hire four different legal teams in four different jurisdictions.

That is a Ukraine-summer-offensive-level expense right there.

In the first half of this year, Trump has used money small donors thought was going to his campaign to instead pay his legal bills.

To the tune of over $40 million.

That's more than Trump’s campaign raised in the second quarter of the year.

And the legal bills siphoning of campaign coffers will only increase with the new Georgia indictments. Campaign contributors will be giving to a giant legal team with a small campaign subsidiary.

Tail not only wagging dog, but starving dog, too.

That distraction might account for Trump’s failure to articulate any sort of strategy for winning the swing states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

States he lost in 2020.

To say nothing of how he’s going to win back voters in Georgia, a red state he also managed to lose.

Shouting "stolen election" is not going to do it.

Tell us how you’re going to prevent it being "stolen" in the future.

Or, explain how you can win when a majority of the American public (53%) say they will never vote for Trump.

There was always an element of ego in the Trump political operation.

This year’s campaign seems more and more like a vanity operation designed solely to pay legal bills and keep Trump out of prison.

You may recall after Trump invited his strongest supporters to come to Washington, D.C., he used their arrests and his claim of a stolen election to raise an impressive $250 million.

None of that fortune went to support the Jan. 6 political prisoners who are the first example of an unfair, politically motivated prosecution that came long before Trump’s indictments.

Instead, $47 million from that money was used to pay his legal fees from the start of 2020 through the end of 2021, according to CNBC, and that was before any indictments.

The best strategy for people who love Trump and/or who feel Trump is being persecuted is to nominate a candidate who can actually convert the 53% anti-Trump voters into pro-GOP voters in 2024.

A viable Republican candidate, without all Trump’s baggage — fair and unfair — has a chance to win undecided voters who will never pull the lever for our naion's 45th commnader in chief.

That victory spares the country four more years of disastrous leftist rule and allows Trump to devote all his attention to this, unprecedented, third world variety legal persecution targeting him.

On the other hand, a Trump nomination means gloom was the correct response.

We all lose. Trump, Republicans, and the United States of America.

