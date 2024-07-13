Procrastination Best Surgical Strategy In Some States

Our faith in the medical profession took a serious hit during the COVID-19 catastrophe when we saw videos of dancing nurses, interns, physician’s assistants and doctors urging us to rush on down to our local vaccine profit center and get the clot-shot.

In our view the dancing was bad enough, but the Big Pharma propaganda pushed us over the edge.

Lately news of California medical schools prioritizing race, sexual orientation and ideology over competence made us much more likely to patronize a doctor over 40 than one under 40.

Now a poll has come across our desk that makes us want to avoid hospitals at all costs.

Burger Law has conducted a study and has ranked the top 10 most dangerous states for undergoing surgery.

If you needed one more reason to push you over the edge and finally call that rent-a-truck (or van) company and escape California, here it is: "California is the most dangerous state for surgery, with severe systemic issues in healthcare quality and patient safety.

"The state also struggles with high rates of surgical complications and 21 in 100,000 people die or have surgical complications, which highlights the severe systemic issues of California."

But if you’ve decided to flee California for Florida or Texas, you might want to check signals. Surviving your hospital stay doesn’t break down along red state/blue state lines.

The state with the second lowest surgical survival rate is none other than the red state paragon of freedom: Florida.

The verdict on the Sunshine State: "Florida is the 2nd state where one should think twice before getting surgery. The state faces the highest rate of surgical complications and deaths, at 22 per 100,000 population."

Wouldn’t that be ironic?

You flee California to escape clot-shot mandates and dancing nurses, only to fall victim to an incompetently wielded scalpel.

And landing in Texas is still rolling the medical malpractice roulette wheel.

The Lone Star State comes in next: "Texas comes 3rd on the list. The state has the highest number of adverse action reports, totaling 4,648, coupled with substantial medical malpractice payments."

Of the top five Deadly Surgical States three are red states and two blue.

Arkansas at four and Colorado at five rounds out that part of the list.

We looked up Burger Law. It’s a personal injury law firm.

This means it has something of a vested interest in calling attention to sloppy medical practitioners. What pushes this marketing tool survey toward the public service category is the fact Burger Law isn’t located in any of the top five hazardous hospital states.

It does have a location in Illinois, but that state comes in at ninth on the possible medical mortuary list.

Our advice to potential surgery patients in the top five states is to get a second opinion before you go under the knife.

An opinion from a doctor not located in any of the top five deadly states.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.