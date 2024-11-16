Dallas Voters Send Message of Sanity to Blue Politicians

One of your authors formerly lived in Dallas, Texas when it was run by relatively sane Democrats. Remember them in elected office?

They were of the variety who believed women shouldn’t be forced to shower with men, and that keeping criminals in jail or prison was a great idea.

Those days are long gone.

Dallas has been a left-wing beachhead in an otherwise red state for years.

The only city in the Lone Star State that's run by even more lunatic politicians is Austin.

While it was no surprise that Trump carried Texas in the presidential election, sanity carried Dallas.

Lawrence Meyers, writing on in a recent post on Townhall.com, has the details:

"Last week, voters in the city of Dallas passed two groundbreaking ballot propositions: one that holds local government accountable for following the law, and a second that requires excess annual revenue be used to hire police officers.

"Properly implemented, the propositions should become a blueprint for every city in the nation, particularly those run by Democrats."

We would amend that statement and have it end at "every city in the nation."

Both of your writers have worked in politics for years, and can assure you that Republican politicians are often just as guilty of campaigning one way and voting another, once in office, as Democrats are.

You can’t throw a rock in their campaign commercials without hitting a cop, but once in office the politicians vote to spend $6 million to reward a left-wing contractor with patronage tax dollars to conduct a tree census as happened in Dallas.

It’s going to be much harder for left politicians in Dallas to perform this bait-and-switch in the future. Meyers writes:

"Proposition S stated, 'Shall the Dallas City Charter be amended by adding a new chapter that grants standing to any resident of Dallas to bring a lawsuit against the city to require the city to comply with provisions of the city charter, city ordinances, and state law; entitles claimants to seek declaratory and injunctive relief against the city and recover costs and reasonable attorney’s fees; and waives the city’s governmental immunity from suit and liability in claims brought under this amendment.'

"Should Dallas’ annual revenue exceed the previous year’s, Proposition U requires the city to spend no less than 50% of the excess to fund the Dallas Police and Fire Pension, increase the starting salary for police officers, and requires the city to do so until Dallas reaches 4,000 officers from the current 3,100."

Removing qualified immunity from the city is the most important portion of Proposition S, followed by the ability of citizens to sue for damages. It means the politicians are no long immune to lawsuits and the consequences of their bad policies.

The biggest enemies of making politicians follow their own laws are . . . politicians.

That’s why every last city council member, the current mayor and four former mayors unanimously opposed both propositions.

They were also joined by some county officials.

Presumably the same county officials who put Shelly Luther, a salon owner, in jail for opening her business during the COVID-19 pandemic panic.

By the way, in another blow to left-adherents, Shelly was elected to the Texas House of Representatives the same day the propositions passed.

Proposition U is also very important.

There are three Zip Codes in Dallas with a higher crime rate than gang-ridden Chicago.

Monty Bennett, a hotel owner, told a local TV station, "Women won’t walk Downtown during the day and men won’t walk there during the night."

Spending the money to bring the Dallas Police Department up to full strength is important, but the DPD is a force that has a lot of work to do to regain the public’s trust.

Currently, it’s one of the do-it-yourself departments. Citizens call in with a problem that isn’t a bank robbery or a murder and they’re told to fill out their own paperwork and stop bothering us.

Supporters of the two propositions believe the initiatives can become a national blueprint.

We couldn’t agree more.

If your city is run by lunatics and/or politicians who talk fighting crime and vote for frills, then you should contact Dallas HERO Executive Director Pete Marocco who was the mastermind behind the election victory.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.