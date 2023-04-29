Inertia, Cowardice Mean Right Loses Ground to Trans Mania

If you’re interested in really being depressed, read the coverage of the controversy involving the state representative in Montana who is a man pretending to be a woman.

Or in our words, a "hemale."

Conservatives, Christians and normal people have completely lost the culture when a newspaper in Montana, of all places, apes the jargon, euphemisms and outright lies that permeate and sustain the "transgender movement."

The Independent Record — the newspaper in Montana’s capitol of Helena — might as well be The New York Times when it comes to covering the insanity of the transgenderist’s genital mutilation and chemical castration of delusional youth.

In coverage of the controversy where the freshman hemale Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, told members of the House they had "blood on their hands," by voting to save minors from mutilation at the hands of Mengele–medicine promoting doctors.

The newspaper referred to the hemale as "she" throughout the story.

That lie only greased the way for "presstitutes" to tell the really monstrous, unforgivable lie that surgical mutilation of minors and chemical castration of minors is "gender affirming care."

That's an inexcusable falsehood, one seeking to conceal the gruesome reality of trans "medicine" and propagandize the paper’s readership.

It’s fortunate the readership of newspapers is declining because now almost every one of the papers serves as regime media for the left.

The real story — if you overlook how even Red State media is controlled by the left — is the response the Montana House took after the hemale leveled his scurrilous, inaccurate claim and then supported 200 to 300 "insurrectionists" who shut down the Montana House during a riot where seven were arrested.

As an aside, it would be interesting to know how many of the rioters were from Helena and how many were bused into the capitol.

It would be even more interesting to know how many of the rioters worked for Democratic Party organizations or "non–political" NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations).

Read: we don’t think this riot was either organic or spontaneous.

The response of the Montana State House of Representatives leadership showed backbone and strength of character.

That is, those things we're sadly no longer accustomed to seeing in politicians.

You know, pols who claim to be conservative.

For the first time in almost 50 years, the House censured the transgenderist by a supermajority vote of 68 to 32.

As Majority Leader Rep. Sue Vinson, R-Billings, explained, "Freedom in this body involves obedience to all the rules of this body, including the rules of decorum."

The vote to censure means he will not be allowed to enter the House chamber, the anteroom or the gallery, but will be allowed to vote remotely.

In contrast to the weak, equivocating legislator in Tennessee who changed his vote at the last minute and single-handedly blocked one of three "insurrectionists" from being expelled from the House there, two of the Montana Republicans that had voted in support of the hemale in the past, voted to censure him after he crossed one to many red lines.

Gender insanity is not a fight conservatives in any Red State can choose to avoid as you can see from the "news" coverage coming from Montana.

We’ve lost too much ground through inertia and cowardice.

These malicious, depraved and vindictive creatures are attacking what remains of our culture on all fronts: media, schools, universities, churches, libraries, city halls, charities, corporations, medicine, counseling and legislatures.

And recently the attacks have become violent.

Avoiding this fight means surrendering to a destructive ideology that targets vulnerable children and undermines the foundation of the family and Christianity.

If your elected officials won’t actively join the fight, it's time to clean house; that means you need to get new elected officials — sooner rather than later.

(Related stories may be found here, and here.)

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.