Female Athletes Finally Stand Up to 'Men' Invaders 

Female Athletes Finally Start Standing Up to 'Men' Invaders

Saturday, we wrote about a new report from the United Nations that found almost 900 medals awarded in sporting events have been stolen from female competitors by "hemales" pretending to be women.

That 900 number demonstrates two responses at either extreme of the emotional spectrum.

First there is outrage that this absurd and unfair situation has continued long enough to blight the athletic careers of so many women and girls; balanced by the apathy on the part of the female competitors who have allowed it to continue, without taking action.

That inertia was catching.

It was tough for us to be exercised about hemales in female sports when the females themselves didn’t care enough to do something.

This apathy appears to be ending.

And a trans athlete going under the name of Blaire Fleming appears to be the catalyst.

Fleming is a member of the San Jose State volleyball team masquerading as a woman.

As the UN found, trans athletes have significant physical advantages over females and in the past hemale volleyball players have seriously injured female players.

The women on the University of Nevada volleyball team decided they didn’t want to participate in this sociology experiment. They voted to forfeit their match against SJSU.

Then the outrage traveled to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe.

Outkick, which provided all the subsequent coverage, reports, "The players' decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University. . . . The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled."

Frankly, we were overjoyed.

Your writing duo couldn’t wait to see the cows from HR play the SJSU volleyball team. It would have been a video for the ages.

The Rempe’s intransigence put real pressure on the volleyball team.

The women were doing what we’ve been advocating for months: Refuse to play. No athletes mean no competition and the women hold the upper hand, if they would just use it.

The University of Nevada moved the game against SJSU from Reno to San Jose while the girls were on a road trip, putting more pressure on them and removing the girls from their base of support in Reno.

The power play failed because the females understood they had all the power.

"Days before the event, the women of Nevada's Wolf Pack were given a choice after playing Fresno on Thursday: take a bus to San Jose and play against trans athlete Blaire Fleming, or return to Reno. It was the UNR administration's last effort at pressuring these women to play, but as Wolf Pack captain Sia Liilii said, the Wolf Pack 'stood on business.'"

Liilii explained, "I'm glad to say that we stood on our word. We said, 'No, we are not going to San Jose.' I stand as the captain of a lot of strong and great women. So I'm just so happy to be here and able to help amplify our voices."

And the Wolfpack women aren't alone.

The Mountain West Conference teams are starting to stand in solidarity. Boise State, Wyoming, Utah State and earlier Southern Utah have all refused to play against the trans athlete's team.

This situation is so bad that SJSU’s Brooke Slusser, who is the captain of the team with the hemale, is commending the University of Nevada women for refusing to play. "Round of applause to the girls of the @NevadaWolfPack volleyball team.

"Deciding to go against what the school was forcing on you as young women and taking a stand for what you believe takes courage! Another great step in the right direction for women’s sports!"

And the momentum appears to be building.

A high school soccer team in New Hampshire has refused to play an opponent with a hemale player. "Bishop Brady high school in Concord, N.H. was scheduled to play Kearsarge High on Friday night, but the girls elected not to compete."

This is the way to victory for women’s sports.

We would prefer if the women suited up, warmed up and then refused to take the field, which would maximize the embarrassment for education bureaucrats who are derelict in their duty to keep competition fair for their athletes and the counterparts who welcome htrans athletes on the team.

Do this often enough and even school administrators will get the message.

(A related article may be found here.)

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.