Parents Need to Make Men in Women's Sports a Losing Game

The initial justifications/rationalizations closely resembled the excuses for abortion that the left made. It doesn’t happen very often. Just a handful of cases. It’s really rare. And what’s the big deal? It doesn’t affect you!

And just like in the abortion debate, the left’s promises proved to be lies.

Men ("hemales") competing in female sports is a big problem and the UN, of all organizations, has the facts to prove it.

(The UN coming down on the side of truth and common sense is a fairly large story in and of itself, but today we’ve focusing on females in female sports.)

Outkick.com reports, "The United Nations is facing increased pressure to take action against transgender participation in women's sports after a new study revealed that nearly 900 medals have been lost to biological males.

"The study — titled 'Violence Against Women and Girls in Sports' — revealed that by March 30, 2024, more than 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports."

It turns out there are a large number of hemales out there sharing locker rooms with females, stealing glances at females privates, while depriving them of athletic glory.

The report was produced by United Nations Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem, with "Rapporteur" being a pretentious word for analyst.

She writes, "The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males."

She also put the blame on this perverse and outrageous situation right where it belongs: ideologically captured "international federations and national governing bodies" that have allowed mentally ill and/or attention-seeking hemales to invade female sporting events.

Alsalem also took aim at the testosterone hocus-pocus this confederation of deluded use to excuse allowing hemales to compete. "Some sports federations mandate testosterone suppression for athletes in order to qualify for female categories in elite sports.

"However, pharmaceutical testosterone suppression for genetically male athletes — irrespective of how they identify — will not eliminate the set of comparative performance advantages they have already acquired."

This high–T/low–T sleight of hand may even be harmful to the health of hemales, in addition to being functionally useless. "This approach may not only harm the health of the athlete concerned, but it also fails to achieve its stated objective.

"Therefore, the testosterone levels deemed acceptable by any sporting body are, at best, not evidence-based, arbitrary and asymmetrically favor males."

The evidence based, scientific approach to solving the problem is very simple:

Ban men from women's sports.

If these deranged trouble-makers still wish to perform, the New York Post offers an option, "The independent expert argued that open categories should be created for sports and that 'non-invasive, confidential and simple sex screenings' are necessary to ensure inclusivity and guarantee fairness for women."

What all this means to the parents of female athletes is also very simple.

You have a job to do.

If you live in a red state afflicted by a wishy-washy governor who can’t bring themselves to stand up for girls, it’s time to use this report to browbeat them until the governor takes steps to permanently ban men from women's sports.

(A relaed story may be found here.)

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.