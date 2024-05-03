DeSantis Guards Sunshine State: Haitian Invasion Doesn't Happen

There are two facts that greatly impeding left-adherents' ability to accept reality and fashion programs that will work.

The first, as we’ve written before, is a left policy is not judged on the results of the policy.

It's to be judged solely by the policy's intentions and the emotions surrounding same.

We would say it’s the "Oprahfication" of America, but in truth this has been going on since FDR's presidency.

The other problem is the left's inability to comprehend, or their outright rejection of, the concept of cause-and-effect.

Or as Auron MacIntyre put it succinctly, "The liberal mind identified cause and effect as an existential threat and decoupled the two long ago."

Take crime rate studies from liberals.

More police officers are put on the street and more criminals are sentenced to prison.

In a few short months the crime rate begins to decline and city streets become safer.

Left experts are asked for their opinion on why the crime rate went down.

Their responses, in so many words are:

It’s a mystery!

Global Warming is keeping criminals off the streets!

The situation requires more study and government grants.

When to those of us who are rational, the cause-and-effect is obvious.

Putting police officers on the street and putting criminals in jail lowers the crime rate.

This brings us to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s coverage of the Haitian D-day that didn’t happen.

"The predictions were dire: Florida was on the verge of experiencing an onslaught of refugees from Haiti, driven by widespread gang-fueled lawlessness to make the perilous overwater voyage of hundreds of miles seeking safety in the U.S.

"Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the mobilization of Florida personnel and equipment to supplement the federal response from the Coast Guard and other agencies."

DeSantis, in his usual take charge fashion, also ordered 250 Florida law enforcement officers, National Guardsmen and reinforcements from several supportive red states to South Florida and the Keys.

DeSantis said that any Haitians who slipped through the net and landed in Florida would be sent to that hotbed of pro-immigration sentiment, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts where they would join the Venezuelan illegals he shipped in 2022.

Time passes. No Haitians.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — which no doubt had been poised to produce reams of weepy "refugee" stories to contrast with the Heartless DeSantis — noticed nothing was happening and said, "A month later, it turns out there hasn’t been an invasion — or a noticeable change in Haitians arriving in Florida by boat. . . . The surge never happened."

Why did the surge never happen? You guessed it: It's a mystery!

The paper spoke to Haitian ethno-supremacists, Haitian elected officials (it happens), NGOs (non-governmental organizations) dependent on illegal immigratns, the feds, and assorted left-adherents.

They all said the invasion the South Florida Sun-Sentinel was hyping only a few weeks ago was never going to happen anyway.

Sorry! False alarm!

And DeSantis’ preventive measures were an outrage.

"Florida’s response to what is happening is a shameless attack on Haitians," said one professional outrage merchant when discussing the blockade that had no effect.

The U.S. Coast Guard regularly warns would be "refugees" that the trip from Haiti to the U.S. is a long and potentially fatal float. Add Gov. DeSantis’ proactive measures to repel boarders and it’s a very unwelcoming prospect for seaborne future Democrats.

We think the cause-and-effect chain of events here is blindingly obvious and DeSantis deserves plenty of credit for protecting his state. But then we’re not in the left camp.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.