No Freedom of Car Choice? Thank Blue State Tyrants

Electric cars have always been more expensive to buy than the gasoline- powered cars normal people buy — that’s why electric buyers can also harvest taxpayer subsidies — but that initial price was supposed to be offset by much lower operating cost.

Why charging an electric vehicle (EV) is no more expensive than running 10 or 15 hair dryers!

Turns out that’s just another lie sold to a gullible public by the Green Industrial Complex.

A consulting group that evidently doesn’t have any green clients, found that in the final quarter of 2022 "owners of traditional gas-powered cars saved more money at the pump than those driving their electric counterparts."

Fox Business read the report from the Anderson Economic Group and shares the results with a surprised public.

Once Brandon’s confiscatory gas prices declined last year — just in time for the November election! — the cost advantage flipped to the owners of old technology.

"The cost to drive 100 miles in a gas-powered car dropped by more than $2 in October, November and December 2022.

"And with electricity prices rising last year, mid-priced [gasoline–powered] cars became more economical than EV cars for the first time in 18 months, the firm said."

And the comparison, for a change, is apples to apples instead of a Nissan Leaf to a Toyota Tundra. And the mileage is also comparable.

"AEG's cost analysis looked at the underlying cost of energy for gas, diesel and electricity, as well as road taxes and fees, added costs to operate pump or EV charger and the cost to drive to a fueling station.

"The costs were calculated for vehicles driving 12,000 miles per year.

"The analysis found that in Q4 2022, a typical mid-priced gas car driver paid about $11.29 to fuel their vehicle for 100 miles of driving.

"That was about 31 cents cheaper than what a mid-priced electric car driver paid charging their vehicle at home, and more than $3 less than what comparable EV drivers pay when they charge their vehicles at a fuel station."

And that analysis doesn’t include the big problem with electric cars — range.

If you empty out the trunk, the center console and the glove box.

Buy only the smallest cup of coffee to go.

Hold off on running the A/C. And drive in your underwear, on a flat roadway, the average electric car will get about 234 miles to a charge. And that’s in the summer.

By comparison, the average gasoline car has a range of 403 miles and that’s while running the A/C full blast, downing a Big Gulp and wondering if your toolbox is causing that rattle in the trunk.

Most people think electric vehicles run on electricity, but the fact is they really run on hype and taxpayer subsidies.

If EVs were the real wave of the future, people would buy them voluntarily as market forces made the purchase a wise decision.

But the fact is EVs aren’t the wave of the future and people aren’t willingly making the leap to travel by Reddy Kilowatt. That’s why the choice is being taken away from consumers by authoritarian Blue State politicians who run on Green Lobby political donations.

And it's why California and New York are banning the sale of gasoline-powered cars . . . by 2035.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.