Biden Ruins US With War on Domestic Oil and Gas

A Facebook friend posted a meme last weekend that read: "Domestic Oil Production Is the New Ivermectin."

Truer words were never spoken.

During Trump’s last year in office the United States was energy independent for the first time in decades and was actually exporting oil and gas.

It seems only natural that returning U.S. oil to production during a crisis would make perfect sense. Energy independence insulates us from outside oil shocks, and the money spent stays at home — creating good, well-paying jobs here.

Naturally, that’s not what the Brandon administration is doing.

The Wall Street Journal reports the "mega-brains" in the administration are contacting allies of Putin to ask them to increase their production instead of unleashing Ivermectin.

Sorry, domestic oil production.

One must ask how much do these administration members hate their own countrymen?

Diplomats, and we use the term loosely, have been sent to Venezuela to discuss "energy security." Translation? That means pumping extra barrels of oil a day and letting the U.S. buy it. And who are these sellers? Why, they are among Putin’s strongest allies.

As The Wall Street Journal writes, "President Biden is scrambling to contain soaring oil prices, which closed at more than $123 a barrel on Monday. It speaks volumes about this Administration that it’s seeking help from Vladimir Putin’s client in Venezuela and our estranged Saudi allies rather than U.S. shale producers or our Canadian friends. … But Venezuela continues to pump about 800,000 barrels a day with help from Russia and Iran. The Venezuelan has returned the favor by supporting Mr. Putin’s war on Ukraine and denouncing the West’s 'economic war' against the Russian people."

In addition to being a Putin ally, Venezuela is already under sanctions by the Trump administration for its brutal conduct toward its own population.

Now all is forgiven. Keep on oppressing.

Keep on supporting Putin, but can you slip us a few gallons of gas?

All of this backward, counterproductive and domestically punitive policy is created because green fanatics — and Brandon (or Biden if you prefer), right at the top — want to zero out domestic oil production in the United States, regardless of the cost.

Call it a jihad against oil. Asylum inmates are running and ruining our country.

The Wall Street Journal has the best long-term solution; the sensible solution and the solution the Biden administration will never adopt.

But just to show you what it was: "[Domestic] shale producers can increase production twice as fast as Venezuelan oil companies, and the profits would go to U.S. workers and shareholders rather than another dictatorship."

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.