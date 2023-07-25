Climate Cultists Would Do Well to Cool It on Hypocrisy

Pointing out that leftists are hypocrites is a mug’s game.

They don’t care.

The only people who fret about being called a hypocrite are the combover conservatives who purportedly represent us in Congress.

Telling them they are hypocrites or using the magic words "What if the situation was reversed?," is enough to stop any policy, issue, idea, legislation or brainstorm dead in its tracks.

Left adherents, on the other hand, have all the power and they use that power in any way they see fit.

And if the use of said power doesn’t conform to past statements or policies, too bad.

Nothing will change.

This brings us to mild-mannered Sen. Joni (I'm not so bad) Ernst, R-Iowa.

The Washington Times tells us she has filed a bill titled the "Lead by Example Act."

She knows, the Times knows, we know and she hopes her voters don’t know that the bill is dead on arrival in a Democratically run Senate.

Here’s the description of the mortally wounded bill: "The Iowa Republican has filed legislation that would require the Energy Department and the Environmental Protection Agency to crank up their thermostats this summer to the same temperatures recommended by the EPA energy-saving program Energy Star."

The climate cults that run the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends you set the temperature at 82 degrees when sleeping, 78 degrees while awake and at 85 degrees when you’re away from home.

We think the idea is to make Americans so hot they can’t help but believe the planet is one cow flatus away from boiling the oceans.

The roasting instructions are guidelines now — like the suggestions on the outside of the turkey wrapper — but just wait until the cultists get the authority to control your purportedly smart thermostat!

There is an added benefit to the higher temperatures; it's a hidden feature for the carbon cult. It reduces demand on the cult’s rickety breeze and sunshine power grid and helps to hide its unreliability.

This bill is silly and a waste of time and paper, but it is Mission Accomplished for Sen. Ernst because she got a press clipping out of it and a chance to tell the folks at home, "I’m turning up the heat on the Biden administration to pull the plug on their ridiculous regulations and make Washington bureaucrats think twice before imposing arbitrary rules on Americans."

Meanwhile, federal "employees" are laughing because they are still probably "working" from home where the thermostat is set where they dang well please!

(Related columns may be found here, and here.)

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.