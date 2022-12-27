Not Even Fish are Sacred - Racial Inequality Discovered on 'Shark Week'

The racial grievance mill grinds slowly, but — it grinds very fine.

The Washington Post — the fount for all investigators of racism and white supremacy, even the extremely moist variety — has found a new study that attacks Discovery Channel’s "Shark Week."

Fox News says the report in the "WoePost" criticized the show "for featuring too many White males as shark experts and continuing to peddle 'negative messages' about sharks."

For our part we’re sure there are heart-warming stories surrounding predators that can grow to 19.5 feet in length, weigh up to 5,000 lbs. and have been around millions of years, but we don’t plan to investigate ourselves.

Allegheny College biology professor Lisa Whitenack and Arizona State University (ASU) conservationist David Shiffman produced this breakthrough in oceanic exclusion.

They "led a team of researchers to examine hundreds of 'Shark Week' episodes that aired between 1988 and 2020." What really stuck in their craw, or stomach since we’re talking about sharks, was the show "featured more White experts and commentators named 'Mike' than women."

That only serves to confirm a truism found to be true by the co-authors of this column: The proliferation of that particular name is so extensive you can’t throw a rock without hitting a Mike.

We never thought we see a day when there was a demand for racial quotas in Ichthyology, but we may have been thinking too small.

The team of racial grievance archeologists poured over 201 'Shark Week' episodes and found "Over 90 percent of the 229 experts featured were White and about 78 percent were men."

Shiffman thus whines, "When there are hundreds of people of color interested who work in this field, [and] when my field is more than half women, maybe it’s not an accident anymore that they’re only featuring White men."

What he doesn’t say is his field is conservation, not Ichthyology, which is the branch of zoology that deals specifically with fish.

We aren’t sure about the sex breakdown in Ichthyology, and don’t have any figures handy, but if you’ve ever been to a lake and observed fishermen, the male to female fisherperson ratio vastly favors men.

It would stand to reason the same would be true in academia, particularly since there is a big difference between eating a fish and cleaning a fish.

What we found amazing in all this umbrage over the ratio of Mikes to women, lack of warm-and-fuzzy shark messaging and the skin color of the experts, was the researcher’s failure to notice the colossal racial outrage associated with the name of the most well-known shark in the world.

How much longer are we going to be allowed to refer to it as a "Great White"?

