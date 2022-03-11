Fla.'s 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Speaks Volumes: Children Will Be Protected

Let's begin by stating clearly that any non-parent adult who thinks it's moral or proper to discuss a body's private parts with a first grader in an institutional setting is a degenerate at best, a child predator at worst.

People believing that should be kept away from children. That is, not given access. Period.

It’s a an indicator of just how down far our slippery-slope society has declined, that this is even a topic for discussion in schools; that indicator reveals a great danger.

Why are these creatures so eager to steal the innocence from a child?

They seem positively driven to sexualize children long before the appropriate time of age.

Into what moral abyss has their soul fallen?

Discussions about sexual topics, and related organs should be confined to a child’s home — with his parents or a doctor’s office, and with the parents present.

Schools should be out of bounds.

In fact, the problem we have with Florida's "Don’t Say Gay" bill is it doesn’t go far enough. Such discussions should be limited to high school.

As the left lied and the regime media amplified, this is not a "Don’t Say Gay" bill. (Corollary question that no one ever seems to ask is why does the left think it’s so crucial to discuss same sex atraction with six-year-olds? They act more like recruiters than "counselors.")

Fox News did something remarkable for a major news outlet and actually read the text of the bill. Here’s what it discovered.

"It does require school districts to adopt procedures that reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children in a specified manner.'

"It does prohibit classroom instruction, not casual discussion, on 'sexual orientation' and 'gender identity' with children in third grade or younger, "or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.'

"It does require school districts to notify a student’s parent if there is a change 'in the student's services or monitoring related to the student's mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being and the school's ability to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the student.'

"It does prohibit schools from "encouraging a student to withhold" such information from a parent.

"It does require school districts to notify parents of each health care service offered at their student's school and the option to withhold consent or decline any specific service.

"It does require that parents be allowed to access their child’s educational or health records kept by the school.

"It does require the school to get parental permission before administering a well-being questionnaire or health screening to students in kindergarten through third grade."

These are common sense rules that protect the rights of parents and children and also allow the parent to determine what their young children will see in school.

Naturally, the lying left and hyper-aggressive consonant crusaders — who now demand fealty instead of tolerance — are on the attack. They pressured the weak-kneed CEO of Disney Bob Chapek, who came out in favor of first grade child groomers and against the bill that protect parents and their children, "I called Gov. DeSantis this morning to express our disappointment and concern that if the legislation becomes law, it could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, non-binary, and transgender kids and families."

None of which is true.

Disney has a giant economic footprint in Florida and "The Mouse" spends a lot of political money, but Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in contrast with Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., told the transgender industrial complex to pound sand.

Gov. DeSantis drew a red line for Florida families and told Disney what he thought of its immoral exhibitionism, "You have companies, like at Disney, that are going to say and criticize parents' rights, they’re going to criticize the fact that we don’t want transgenderism in kindergarten in first grade classrooms.

"If that’s the hill they’re going to die on, then how do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China? Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices that you see over there at the hands of the CCP.

"And so, in Florida, our policies got to be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musing of woke corporations."

Ron DeSantis is making it harder and harder for Chamber-adjacent "conservatives" to keep serving donors at the expense of their voting base.

Throwing in the occasional anti-abortion vote isn’t going to cut it anymore.

