DC Leftists Can't Fund Humanitarian Boondoggles Fast Enough

It's rapidly becoming impossible for satire to stay ahead of reality in America. It’s very tough for even the most creative writer to imagine a situation that won’t soon be a fact.

Here’s an example: In 1955 Leonard Wibberley authored a very funny book, "The Mouse That Roared." It's the story of the Duchy of Grand Fenwick, a tiny (imaginary) country located in the Alps between France and Switzerland.

The Duchy was sent into bankruptcy through the theft of intellectual property (sound familiar?) by a California company.

This was before California companies made a fetish out of sending our intellectual property to China. Another potentially satirical topic ambushed by reality.

In a last ditch, desperation move the Duchy declared war on the United States.

Their strategy was to lose quickly and then hope the U.S. would send oceans of money to Grand Fenwick in much the same manner money was lavished on Germany after its defeat in World War II.

The "strategery" failed.

Through a series of madcap misadventures, the Duchy managed to defeat the mighty U.S.A. and emerge the victor.

It was funny then. We recommend you find a copy and read the book.

Today’s reality is indeed another story. It's no laughing matter.

After fighting a war for almost 20 years, the mighty United States was defeated by Afghanistan and withdrew in humiliation after 2,461 dead service members, 20,752 wounded — and additional losses in the form of $2 trillion wasted tax dollars.

The only potential upside to this catastrophe was no more dead or wounded U.S. soldiers and no more tax money sent to an ungrateful group of borderline savages.

Now, even that has been snatched away.

The Washington Times reports that since October American taxpayers have sent $782 million in new "humanitarian" aid to Afghanistan and the Brandon "administration" expects to follow that with another $308 million in wasted money.

Grand Fenwick should have been so lucky.

How can this happen you ask? Easy.

The great non-governmental organization (NGO)/non-profit blob employing so many leftists and helps staff the Brandon administration must be fed.

According to The Washington Times, "The new assistance will come from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and flow through independent humanitarian organizations, White House spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement. It will be used to provide shelter, health care services, winterization assistance, emergency food, aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services."

The same tax dollar sponges that failed for almost 20 years now get an extension so they can extend their record of failure.

But that’s only failure in Afghanistan.

These organizations have been wildly successful in meeting bloated payrolls and creating jobs of a sort for eager leftists.

And in another gratuitous thumb in the eye, White House spokesperson Emily Horne boasted, "The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people and we continue to consider all options available to us. We stand with the people of Afghanistan."

We're hoping that sometime in the future the U.S. State Department will find it in their hearts to "stand" with the people of America, giving us a humanitarian break on sending money overseas.

We aren’t holding our breath.

