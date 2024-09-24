Some Gang Bangers Now Oppose 'The Great Replacement Theory'

We’ve always been amazed by the inert passivity of the Black community in the face of the real damage done to them by "The Great Replacement Theory" practitioners.

The left's open borders policy is seemingly primarily designed to end the influence of white conservative voters by flooding the United States with Latin Americans who will be forever loyal to the Democratic Party that let them come in.

A rising tide may lift all boats, but seemingly, as far as Blacks are concerned, an avalanche of Latin Americans sinks the economic and political prospects of Black citizens already here.

Importing all that cheap labor created competition for Black workers that took jobs from the employed and kept wages down for those Black workers who kept their jobs.

The Hispanic population has grown by leaps and bounds, greatly reducing the political clout of Blacks.

According to statistics from the Census Bureau, in the year 2000 Hispanics made up 12.5% of the total population.

In 2023 that percentage had grown to 19.5%, while the Black percentage of the population remained stagnant. That increase in population closely tracks the increased political influence and power of Hispanics.

Yet for some strange reason the "leadership" of the Black community remains firmly entrenched in the open borders Amen corner and Black voters routinely support the Democratic politicians who betray them.

It’s even worse than the situation that exists between RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) and conservatives.

Now what might be termed the action arm of the Black population in Chicago has had enough. The New York Post has discovered the gang bangers are angry that imported Venezuelan gangs are not only poaching on their turf, they’re doubly resentful because the government pays the South American criminals more than it pays our domestic criminals.

" . . . There’s been a lot going on with (the migrant gangs) that nobody’s even hearing about," Zacc Massie, a local Chicago gang member said.

"They don’t get arrested like we do. I actually talked to one on the translator app. He told me all the things he got going on; how they helped him get a car, an apartment, (EBT) card, all this stuff.

"They giving them thousands, we get maybe $400 a month. And they don’t even have Social Security numbers!"

The irony of those not always following the law here domestically, complaining about the same persons of foreign origin also fitting that description lacking Social Security numbers is rich.

Right now, it may be bubbling resentment and envy toward the criminals of the world the Biden administration is importing, but if the pot boils over, Chicago may resemble Prohibition Chicago.

Tyrone Muhammad who did a 20-year stretch in the joint, now runs and now runs a seemingly left-leaning patronage NGO that’s supposed to prevent violence.

He now sees violence on the horizon. "When the Black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non- citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it when the bloodshed hits the streets. It’ll be blacks against migrants."

This doesn’t appear to be a case of importing perps to do the crimes Americans won’t do, since there is plenty of overlap in the crimes committed. Hence the friction.

This situation won’t be corrected, especially if Kamala Harris is the next president.

It would probably be too much to hope that if Blacks went after Venezuelans, the law abiding might get a break until the hostilities die down.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.