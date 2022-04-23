Flat Earth Society Offers Membership Discount to Mask Wearers

The following op-ed has been authored by non-clinicians.

Airline passengers around the nation were doing everything but dancing in the aisles (forbidden by flight attendants and the FAA) after U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Mizelle issued a ruling overturning the CDC’s mask edict on airplanes.

No longer would passengers be forced to cut little straw holes in their "Brandon burkas" so they could drink in peace or hope they were pulling their mask up quickly enough between bites to keep Faucist flight attendants off their case. To say nothing of the joy feel by parents of toddlers who are considered mask scofflaws by the authorities.

Naturally, science deniers were appalled by the ruling.

We would have expected the unhappy wine women of suburbia to be angry.

What surprised us were the number of medical professionals — who should know better — that were distraught by this perfectly reasonable decision.

For example, Fox News found Jeremy Faust, who claims to be an emergency room doctor with some sort of Harvard affiliation. He tweeted, "When I bought my tickets for me, my wife (who is pregnant), and our unvaccinated 4-year-old, I assumed you would continue to have a mask mandate. Now you cancel it and we will have to board our return flight under your new no mask required policy?! Thanks so much."

Let’s be perfectly clear here.

Masks are to COVID-19 prevention as rabbit’s feet are to luck production.

There is not now and never has been a scientific justification for forcing people to wear masks. Mask mandates are a superstition of the Branch Covidians and other authoritarians.

We aren’t patients of Dr. Faust, but we urge people who are to ask the good doctor his opinion on bleeding patients to fight disease.

Lifesite News did extensive mask study research and found, "47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for Covid and 32 more confirm their negative health effects."

The CDC — which is evidently demanding the Biden administration appeal the ruling — "performed a study which showed that 85% of those who contracted COVID-19 during July 2020 were mask wearers. Just 3.9% of the study participants never wore a mask."

PubMed.gov published a study that explained, "Surgical face masks were originally developed to contain and filter droplets containing microorganisms expelled from the mouth and nasopharynx of healthcare workers during surgery, thereby providing protection for the patient."

Not to fight the coronavirus.

The study went on to state "We included three trials, involving a total of 2106 participants. There was no statistically significant difference in infection rates between the masked and unmasked group in any of the trials."

And so forth. The evidence of science is irrefutable.

Mask mandates are a placebo for authoritarians.

And if masks really did work, as (witch) doctors like Faust evidently believe, then it doesn’t matter if other people don’t wear Brandon burkas, because yours will still be protecting you.

What’s more, unlike the authoritarian edicts from hysterical "health experts," Judge Mizelle’s ruling didn’t ban masks, it only said passengers couldn’t be forced to wear masks.

The Branch Covidians can still wear masks as a public symbol of their moral superiority.

Which is fine by us. We’re not sure we want to see your faces anyway.

Perhaps the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. summed it up best decades ago, "Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last."

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.