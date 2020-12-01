Best Christmas Present for Your Child? Yank Them From Public School

We have a two word phrase for parents who have their children attending government schools: "Get Out!"

It was bad enough when our property-tax dollars went to support government indoctrination factories laughably known as "schools."

It’s much worse today when our tax dollars are leaving our wallets to fund schools that aren’t even open.

In New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio just ordered all government schools closed.

In large, blue, and affluent Fairfax County, Virginia schools are stuck in YouTube format.

In Maryland one county near Washington, D.C. tried to close government schools and private and religious schools.

These school closures are an unholy alliance of the Great Pandemic Panic, control freakism, and teacher unions whose members rather enjoy getting paid while not working.

Closing government schools doesn’t protect children. It harms children and severely damages their education. More children have died this year from the regular flu than have been killed by the "Flumanchu."

We don’t have a lot of confidence in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or its director, Dr. Robert R. Redfield, but the left regards its pronouncements as holy writ — as long as the pronouncements follow the party line of the left’s major interest groups.

Here’s what the CDC Director says regarding all schools, government, private and religious, "The truth is, for kids K-12, one of the safest places they can be, from our perspective, is to remain in school, and it’s really important that following the data, making sure we don’t make emotional decisions about what to close and what not to close. I’m here to say clearly the data strongly supports that K-12 schools — as well as institutes of higher learning — really are not where we’re having our challenges."

To which those panicked by the Great Pandemic reply, "But, but, but the cases!"

Of course, half the cases may be false positives. Just ask Elon Musk.

But Dr. Deborah Birx, of the virus task force explains, "The infections that we’ve identified in schools when they’ve been evaluated were not acquired in schools. They were actually acquired in the community and in the household."

And still many government schools remain closed. In spite of the science.

Redfield doesn’t approve. "It would be counterproductive from my point of view, from a public health point of view, just in containing the epidemic, if there was an emotional response, to say, 'Let’s close the schools.'"

That’s why we advise parents who care about their children’s well–being and education to get them out of government schools. Enroll your child in a private or a religious school that is open and free from the domination of teacher unions and their slaves in education bureaucracies.

Sure it’s expensive. Sure it’s unfair.

Education money should follow the student. But it doesn’t.

Parents can’t even go on a school strike and withhold tax dollars like rent strikers withhold rent from lousy landlords. Your mortgage company pays your property taxes whether or not your child learns anything and whether or not the schools are open.

It makes more sense to take out a loan to get your child a solid K–12 education than it does to finance their degree in college grievance studies.

Don’t waste another semester in government schools.

Use this coming Christmas holiday to explore alternatives.

It will be the most important Christmas present you’ve ever given your child.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker’s bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian’s Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with addedhumor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.