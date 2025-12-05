Moral Relativism Promises Liberation, Delivers Only Anarchy

We Should Be Wide Awake to the Long-Term Consequences of Moral Relativism

Moral relativism is a philosophical construct in which there are no objective moral truths.

There are only subjective truths that are shaped by a society's hierarchy of authority, cultural norms, and myriad feelings on the part of its individual members.

We need to learn about moral relativism's background and the manner in which the construct has in a major way insidiously supplanted our nation's long-standing moral framework.

Additionally, we cannot even begin to study these aspects without also studying in-depth the danger that moral relativism continues to pose for our society — globally.

Translation?

On the societal path we're taking, we need to reverse course — and fast.

In the United States, the concept of moral relativism first emerged within our universities.

It then slowly seeped into our governmental structure and our culture at large.

Its origin can be traced to the works of anthropologist Franz Boas and his students at Columbia University.

Boas set out to destroy the concept of ranked cultures, i.e., that some cultures can be assigned higher or lower rankings than those of others.

Boaz and company insisted that each culture must be evaluated on its own terms and is never to be judged by external standards.

This cultural relativism quickly metamorphosed into moral relativism, meaning that no culture's moral system should ever be assigned a higher or lower ranking than that of another.

In the 1930s and 1940s, Boaz's students (which included cultural anthropologists Margaret Mead and Ruth Benedict) turned moral relativism into a popular doctrine.

By the 1960s, the construct had handily made its way into the popular culture.

The relativistic views of Mead and Benedict were routinely cited as a means in which to argue that the acceptable standards of the times were actually just one cultural option among many.

By the 1970s, largely due to the implementation of multicultural education, the idea was put forth that diverse cultures have diverse moral frameworks, and imposing one group's values on another is, in essence, a form of oppression.

So here is where we find ourselves today.

What started out as an obscure academic theory is currently the predominant operating ideology of many holding the reins of power in our nation.

Moral relativism was pushed upon our society, and it slowly and insidiously demolished a major portion of our shared moral framework.

—It promises liberation but delivers anarchy. It tells each and every individual that it is perfectly acceptable to make up your own personal rules.

—It obliterates the lines between right and wrong, allowing for extremism to be justified and enabling those who wish to harm others to rationalize their unthinkable actions.

Is it any wonder that after decades of moral relativism imperatives, our society is no longer able to agree on the basic definitions of right and wrong?

For many of us it is painfully apparent that we are now living through the wretched fallout of relativistic thinking as it pertains to society’s moral code.

As we have seen, moral relativism all too frequently leads to deadly consequences.

Through tear-stained eyes we saw waves of unspeakable violence crash from shore to shore. And even as we watched we knew in our hearts the tempest was in no way over.

When a society accepts the idea that "truth" is whatever feels authentic, objective standards cease to exist.

If everything is permissible, nothing is protected.

Without a common moral foundation, there is no debate over the best means to shared ends. There is only a raw power struggle in which violence is acceptable and might makes right.

Western civilization was built on the conviction that certain truths are self-evident; that human beings are created equal in dignity, not outcome; that rights come from God rather than government's whim; and that marriage and family are society’s cornerstones.

Many have abandoned these shared principles in favor of the shifting sands of "my own truth." But a society that cannot agree on what is virtue and vice is one that is hurtling toward collapse.

What's the antidote to moral relativism? Well, for starters, cooler heads, clearer thinking, and caring attitudes.

If our nation is ever to regain its moral footing, it is essential that our society return to the values that carried us through for centuries.

But here’s the catch. In order for this to occur, our people have to really want it.

The question is, do enough of us?

The answer determines our destiny.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.