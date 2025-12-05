Socialism: Absurd, Disastrous, a Consistent Failure

Socialism is absurd.

This disastrous economic philosophy is notorious for its never-ending failures, yet Socialism's new poster-boy – Zohran Mamdani – was elected Mayor of New York City with one million fifty thousand votes (20% of the voting population), by promising an increased minimum wage, rent freezes, free buses, free childcare and most significantly, "dignity for all."

Oxford defines dignity as "the state or quality of being worthy of honor or respect."

Mamdani has never really explained how he will dispense dignity to those deemed lacking it, although based on his campaign promises he expects to buy it with increased taxes on wealthy people.

Socialist policies are based solely on political ideas rather than practical solutions, and lack any actual plans or methodology, so they are rarely successful.

Promising dignity for all is about as feasible as guaranteeing snowfall in the Caribbean, and pledging free buses and childcare is equally absurd.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) runs the city's subways, buses, and trains, as well as seven bridges and two tunnels.

According to its website, the MTA is in a serious fiscal crisis, with the agency attributing this situation to COVID-19: "The COVID pandemic has left the MTA facing a financial cliff."

The MTA faced financial distress long before COVID-19 and needs better, more effective management to address increased crime, outdated equipment, and growing deficits.

According to its website, "once federal aid is exhausted, as early as 2025, the MTA will be facing a $3 billion recurring budget shortfall."

Rather than proposing essential solutions to the MTA's ongoing problems, Mamdani has promised buses free of charge, despite a huge budget deficit.

Despite his cordial meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, Mamdani has continued to refer to him as a "Fascist," and this behavior will most certainly put additional federal dollars in jeopardy.

Today we are confronted by a generation who mistakenly believe they deserve a particular lifestyle, but rather than emulating successful people, they denounce them and demand monetary reprisals in the form of additional taxes.

It is unfair to blame successful entrepreneurs and businesspeople for society's problems and demanding they assume further fiscal responsibilities is barely a Band-Aid for our government's excessive spending.

We should instead focus on incompetent, self-seeking politicians who spend our tax dollars frivolously while blaming others for the resultant problems.

