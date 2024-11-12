Voters Chose Decisive Leadership, Not Swamp's Internal Strife

Beyond-left Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has inadvertently provided our comb-over conservatives in the Senate with an opportunity to demonstrate that this time Donald J. Trump’s election is going to start draining the swamp.

Schumer has arbitrarily ruled that incoming Republican Senator-elect Dave McCormick, an upset winner over incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, Jr., D-Pa., will not be allowed to attend the new member orientation because sore loser Casey has not yet conceded the race.

Which brings us to ask, since when do the losers get to determine when the winners start assuming the duties and responsibilities of office? If that’s the binding precedent, Hillary Clinton would have kept Trump out of office forever.

Regardless of what shreds of hope Casey is clinging to, the Associated Press (AP) — no friend of Republicans or America for that matter — has called the race for McCormick.

McCormick himself agreed, "Well the AP called this race a number of days ago because, mathematically, there’s no path for Sen. Casey to win. Currently, I’m up by something like 40,000 votes, which is a very significant margin," he said on Fox News.

Some in the Senate have decided not to take Schumer’s poke in the eye lying down — this makes it news because lying down is the usual posture for swamp Republicans.

The Washington Times quotes Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who thankfully is no Sen. Mitt "Mittens" Romney, R-Utah, "I’m willing to personally escort Dave McCormick into the Capitol for new-senator orientation I’d like to see how they’d keep him out if he literally walked into 'the room where it happens.'"

Lee was joined by first term Sens. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Katie Britt, R-Ala.

This is excellent and we hope their example inspires other GOP senators to start standing up for themselves.

What you may be noticeably missing from the names of those tired of Schumer’s arbitrary rule and ready to do something about it, is curator Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., (is he really a Republican?!) and his two lapdogs, Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and John Thune, R-S.D.

That’s because they don’t represent conservatives.

The threesome represents themselves and their cushy Senate offices and perks.

They don’t fight for you. They work for themselves and the rest of the swamp.

And if current head swamp creature Chuck Schumer says an incoming GOP senator is barred from orientation, it’s no skin off their noses.

This minor controversy provides a telling insight into a much bigger question.

Mitch McConnell — the enemy of Trump, MAGA and social conservatives — is stepping down and won’t be Senate Majority Leader when the GOP majority takes over next year.

That's a great positive.

But what isn’t positive is right now it looks like one of his two lapdogs, Cornyn or Thune, is in line to take over as majority leader.

That will mean it’s time for "McConnell: The Sequel."

Neither of those two supports Donald Trump and both of them have worked to thwart conservatives repeatedly in the past.

Ideally, Trump will explain to the GOP caucus what he wants to have happen in this internal election and pick a candidate that will work with him.

Or Trump can be the good cop and send Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, (now vice-president elect) to be the bad cop and tell the "Swampettes" how the cow ate the cabbage.

But something must be done.

And done quickly.

Winning a national election only to be thwarted by an internal party election is simply unthinkable for Trump voters.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.