Trump Survives Threat to His Life; Enflamed, Misguided Prosecutions

Former President Donald Trump is enjoying quite the win streak.

Last weekend he cheats death by a few fractions of an inch.

An assassin took a shot at him during a rally in Pennsylvania and only winged him.

And Monday what the New York Post terms "the most serious of four criminal cases [Trump] faces" was dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida.

We will have to agree as to the seriousness of the case since Trump was facing up to 450 years in prison had he been convicted on all 40 counts regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

This dismissal serves as a "two-fer" for Trump.

In the immediate future he is relieved of the burden of this case and if the prosecution appeals the final decision on whether or not to reinstate the case, any decision will be made after the election.

Judge Cannon found two problems with the prosecution of the case.

The first was a separation of powers conflict.

CBS News summed it up this way, "Cannon said [Special Prosecutor Jack] Smith's appointment violates the Constitution's Appointments Clause. . .

"The judge wrote that if the political branches want to grant the attorney general power to appoint Smith to investigate and prosecute Trump, with the powers of a U.S. attorney, there is a valid means to do so: he can be appointed and confirmed through the means laid out in the Appointments Clause, or Congress can authorize his appointment through legislation consistent with the Constitution."

Since Congress did not, Smith’s appointment is invalid and it renders the case he is pursuing null and void. Rogue prosecutor equals rotten case.

The other problem Cannon had with the case was how Smith’s persecution — er, prosecution — was funded.

"For more than 18 months, Special Counsel Smith’s investigation and prosecution has been financed by substantial funds drawn from the Treasury without statutory authorization, and to try to rewrite history at this point seems near impossible.

"The Court has difficulty seeing how a remedy short of dismissal would cure this substantial separation-of-powers violation."

CBS said, "She wrote that she did not need to address the remedy for the funding violation, given her finding that the indictment should be dismissed on Appointments Clause grounds."

This ruling does not mean Trump is freed from the baleful attentions of Jack Smith.

The "special persecutor" has also charged Trump with "challenging the results of the 2020 election" but that case was filed in Washington, D.C. and the left-leaning judge there is not bound by Judge Cannon’s decision regarding Smith.

The last show trial Trump is facing is located in Georgia.

There Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has charged Trump with nebulous election-related crimes. That case is also trending Trump’s way.

Fani publicly landed on her fanny when an investigation revealed she appointed an unqualified former lover, with whom she was having an adulterous affair, to be Trump’s prosecutor.

It's still uncertain if that case will ever go to trial.

We are thankful Trump is on this current win streak and hope his good fortune continues.

There is also a moral to this story.

Don’t hire an old flame or appoint an enflamed lawyer to prosecute a criminal case.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.