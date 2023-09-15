Like Global Warming, EV Marketing a Hoax

The Only Thing Missing from Sec. Granholm's EV Caravan Was the Clown Car

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm decided to get out of the office and show some red state rubes what their electron-powered future looks like.

The idea was to drive a caravan of electric vehicles from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Memphis, Tennessee.

The goal, according to The Washington Times, was "promote the Biden administration’s green energy agenda."

The official caravan was composed of a Cadillac Lyriq, Ford F-150 Lightning and a Chevy Bolt. The expedition couldn’t have gone any further off the rails if Granholm’s crack staff had hired Moe, Curly and Larry as drivers.

The distance between the two cities is 770 miles.

The gasoline-powered vehicles driven by we carbon criminals could make the trip with a single stop for a fill–up.

And that’s with a car filled with people and a truck crammed with suitcases.

Granholm’s wind-powered cars require more than two charges to cover the same distance.

And charging is when the trouble began.

We’ve already written about the Ford F–150 a pickup that is just fine if you’re hauling golf clubs to the country club.

The problems begin when you mistake the vehicle for a pickup truck.

As we wrote here, in a test where the Ford was hauling a camper, instead of getting the estimated range of 160 miles, the Ford was lucky to get 86 miles and at the end it was running on static electricity as the low battery warning strobed ominously.

Granholm had enough sense to avoid hauling a trailer, but driving any distance in an electric vehicle (EV) means to estimate range you’re going to be calculating the weight of your passengers just like a light airplane pilot.

Strangely enough, Granholm’s advance team was driving fossil-fuel-powered vehicles and when they reached the Atlanta suburb of Augusta the team used one of the gas burners to block an EV fast-charging station so the esteemed secretary wouldn’t have to wait to get her juice.

Hilarity ensued.

A family of plebians, with a small child in their EV, drove into the charging station and saw the dinosaur-powered climate punisher parked and blocking the charging station.

The family may not have been wearing red hats, but they were certainly sporting red faces.

They didn’t understand why their child had to sit in a hot car while the charging station was blocked to prevent a cabinet secretary from being inconvenienced.

To their credit they called the police.

When the officers rolled up they were unable to intervene because neither Augusta nor Georgia has laws against aggressive arrogance or a non-EV vehicle blocking the EV charger.

The obvious solution for a real "public servant" would have been to tell the staffer to move and let the family who was there first gain access to the charger.

But we’re talking about Jennifer Granholm.

Somehow she juggled caravan EVs until there were enough chargers for both Her Worship and the family to recharge.

Yet something tells us that if an NPR propagandist hadn’t been along for the ride, the family would have been enjoying a long series of "Big Gulps" while Granholm charged her Caddy.

And this brings us to the real drawback with EVs that green promoters do their best to hide. When an owner is recharging at home overnight — something we’ll admit is impossible with gas burners — the time it takes to charge an EV is immaterial.

It’s when you’re on the road that EV owners are using up to finite resources: money and time.

Unless you’re in line for the really cheap gas at the discount club wholesale warehouse, refueling a carbon carriage takes about five minutes. On most occasions you don’t even have time to run to the bathroom before you’re finished.

That’s not how it works with EVs.

The recharging process involves so much time you can take a book to the bathroom and still have plenty of time to wait. (Your mileage may vary.) Her Highness Granholm’s luxury Cadillac, for instance, takes 40 minutes to add 60% to its battery according to Inside EV and will cost up to $45.00 depending on where your charger is located and the brownout situation.

Remember, that time and expense still doesn’t equal a full charge.

The mileage on these pretentious-mobiles doesn’t begin to approach what is listed on the window sticker. Car & Driver magazine ran a window sticker accuracy test between exhaust enemies and EVs.

The test found moral superiority doesn’t increase EV range.

Car & Driver's highway test had both types of vehicle run at 75 mph for the duration of the test. The result was bad for electron-powered autos. " . . . more than 350 internal-combustion vehicles averaged 4.0 percent better fuel economy than what was stated on their labels. But the average range for an EV was 12.5% worse than the price sticker numbers." (Our complete column on the test can be found here.)

And that’s if the driver is alone, wearing underwear and hasn’t eaten that day.

Electric vehicles are an answer to a question normal people aren’t asking.

The marketing of EVs is just as false as the global warming hoax. All the cabinet secretaries cruising between battery chargers in the world won’t change that.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.