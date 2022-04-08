Why Won't Women Swimmers Defend Their Sport?

Fifteen states are fighting the Brandon (Biden) administration’s effort to force college athletics to allow hemales to compete against females.

The leftists in the administration, who’ve never found a deviancy they didn’t support, are trying to distort the plain meaning of Title IX to include "gender identity," a leftist malady that wasn’t even invented when the law was written.

Led by Attorney General Austin Knudsen of Montana — and joined by attorneys general in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas — the group has signed a letter promising "to take legal action to uphold Title IX’s plain meaning and safeguard the integrity of women’s sports."

An excerpt of the letter implores, "We therefore urge the Department to halt its effort and not disturb the current Title IX regulations. The Department should also not illegally re-write Title IX to include gender identity. Make the right choice for the rule of law as well as students, parents, teachers and schools.

"We are also concerned that an interpretation of Title IX that goes beyond sex to include gender identity has and will be used by to improperly intrude into parental decision-making regarding the education and upbringing of their children.

"An interpretation of Title IX that supports such radical positions runs contrary to the role of the Department of Education, the text of Title IX, and parents’ constitutional right to decide what is in the best interests of their children."

The impetus for the letter is the distortion and basic unfairness of letting swimmer Lia Thomas — born a male — decide he’s now a female and compete in collegiate swimming against women.

And not just compete. He sets records and wins championships rightfully belonging to female swimmers.

What’s remarkable about this controversy is the paucity of female swimmers speaking up. Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines is one of the very few to go public: "The majority of us female athletes, or females in general, really, are not OK with this, and they're not OK with the trajectory of this and how this is going and how it could end up in a few years."

The swimmers may not be "OK" but they aren’t motivated enough to do something in their own defense.

Gaines said she knows several women who feel the same way she does, but they're "scared" to speak out against transgender females participating in women's sports because of today's culture, and "they don't want to risk their future."

Compare this passivity with the response of UK female cyclists.

When hemale cyclist Emily Bridges entered the British National Omnium Championship, Outkick.com tell us there was an instant and powerful backlash, "British female cyclists threatened a boycott, and cycling officials determined Bridges hadn’t met regulations."

How long would Thomas have been allowed to abuse women’s sports here if during his races the female competitors had stood on the blocks and then refused en masse to jump into the water when the starter’s gun sounded?

How empty would his 'victory' have been and how embarrassed would the cowards at the NCAA have been? How long would the NCAA have withstood the pressure from swimmers and the negative news coverage?

Instead, women swimmers refuse to stand up for themselves and as a result their sport must be defended by elected officials in red states after the competition is long over.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.