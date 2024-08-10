Biden's Supreme Court Plans Aren't 'Reform' - They're Revenge

Combover conservatives in Congress have never learned that words matter.

When you adopt the left’s terms, then you play under the left’s rules, on the their home field.

One of the worst instances of this mistake is when our side casually uses the word "reform" to refer to left-generated legislation.

In the eyes of the average citizen "reform" is a good word.

It means a change for the better, the righting of a wrong.

Those on the left use the word to cloak dangerous proposals with the aura of truth, justice and the American Way.

In most cases, left-generated legislation isn’t reform at all; it's revenge, a complete restructuring or simply total demolition.

This brings us to the regime stenographers at CBS recent headline, "Biden is backing major Supreme Court reforms."

This is untrue.

Biden, or whoever is trying to mind the store these days at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is simply out to wreak havoc on a court that has issued rulings with which he disagrees.

"Democrats have also taken aim at the Supreme Court because of recent decisions from its conservative majority. In June 2022, the court overturned Roe v. Wade, and in June 2023, it rejected affirmative action in higher education.

"In its most recent term, it overturned a 40-year-old decision to curtail the regulatory power of federal agencies, dismantled a Trump-era ban on bump stocks and narrowed the scope of a federal obstruction law used to charge scores of Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump."

And if the rulings weren’t bad enough, the left is also angry with the court because of vacations and flags.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has vacationed with Dallas real estate developer Harlan Crow.

When we vacation with friends, we pay our own way, but that’s evidently not the case with Thomas. We don’t think the vacation influenced any of Thomas' decisions on the court, but it looks unseemly.

Another conservative, Justice Samuel Alito, has a cloth problem with left adherents.

An upside-down American flag flew outside his Virginia home, and an "Appeal to Heaven" flag flew outside his New Jersey vacation house.

Both types of flags were flown during the Jan. 6 Reichstag Riot in the U.S. Capitol.

For the left 2+2=5 and Alito was a dangerous "insurrectionist" with no business on the nation’s highest court.

Alito himself wasn’t exactly a profile in courage here, since he threw his wife under the bus and blamed her for the flags.

Both "controversies" are essentially meaningless, but the issue was useful to the left as it attempts to delegitimize the standing of the court with the country.

Biden’s Revenge Act would punish the court by establishing 18-year term limits for justices, along with a binding code of conduct.

His other proposal would reverse the ruling that a president is immune from prosecution for official acts taken while he was in office.

The dunces at CBS think the first two only require Congress to pass two laws, while the third, reversing the ruling, takes a constitutional amendment.

They couldn’t be more wrong. All three require constitutional amendments.

The Constitution in Article III, specifies that Supreme Court justices "The judges, both of the supreme and inferior courts, shall hold their offices during good behaviour."

That means the appointment is for life and term limits for high court justices requires amending the Constitution.

The same goes for the code of ethics.

The separation of powers in the Constitution means one branch of government can’t impose rules on another.

If a justice’s behavior is so shocking that he doesn’t belong on the court there is already a remedy.

He can be impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate.

If the high court itself wishes to alter its code of ethics to detail what constitutes "good behaviour" then it's free to do so.

But . . . Congress can’t impose a code on the court.

There is no "reform" in any of the three proposals.

It’s all revenge from an addled, vindictive politician still inhabiting the White House.

And that’s the way the three should be treated by Republicans and conservatives.

