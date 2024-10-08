WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abbott | insurance | medicaid
OPINION

Texas, Fla. Know How to Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants

immigration politics

A group of Venezuelan migrants at a bus stop across from the Migrant Resource Center following their three day stay at the shelter, on Sept. 19, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. The City of San Antonio Migrant Resource Center was the place of origin for two planeloads of migrants who were sent via Florida to Marthas Vineyard, by Gov. Ron Desantis, R-Fla.. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Michael Reagan By with Michael R. Shannon Tuesday, 08 October 2024 05:48 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has always been something of an indifferent red state warrior. His zeal for conservatism is lukewarm at best when compared to that of Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

Fortunately for Texas conservatives, some members of the state legislature are watching other red states and adopting their ideas for use in the Lone Star State.

While the Biden administration is busy flooding both states with illegal immigrants as part of the Democratic Party’s long-term effort to turn red states blue by changing the electorate, a wise governor would do everything in his power to make life difficult for those here illegally, in an effort to drive them out.

Gov. DeSantis has been doing that.

Federal law prohibits illegal immigrants from using Medicaid.

The vast majority of governors in both red and blue states know this, yet do nothing because doing so would generate negative news coverage from the regime media.

We wrote here about a law DeSantis signed last year that ordered hospitals to ask Medicaid patients if they are here illegally when seeking treatment.

Politico.com thought this new law was an outrage! "While the law does not force patients to provide hospitals with an answer, immigrant rights groups feared the mandate would scare migrants away from seeking urgent medical attention."

That’s a risk you take when traveling to a foreign country where you don’t have the money for medical treatment.

We recommend insurance.

The law has been wildly successful. Politico.com again, "The amount of money that Florida’s Medicaid program spends to provide emergency health care to undocumented migrants has dropped significantly after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a multi-pronged crackdown on illegal immigration . . .

"The DeSantis administration and other Florida Republicans say any marked decreases in spending are signs his immigration crackdown is working."

In a single year, expenditures in Florida’s Emergency Medical Assistance program — that’s supposed to only pay for emergency care for illegal immigrants — dropped a startling 54%, from $148.4 million to a much smaller $67 million.

That’s still too much, but what an improvement.

And to prove DeSantis is serious about cracking down on the taxpayer giveaway, "next year’s $116.5 billion state budget includes a $557,882 line item for AHCA to expand a program created by the immigration law that monitors healthcare costs associated with [illegals]."

Now the Texas legislature has taken a cue from Florida and gone one better.

A hand-wringing AP reports, "Texas will be the next to try a similar law for hospitals enrolled in state health plans, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

"It takes effect Nov. 1 — just before the end of a presidential election in which immigration is a key topic."

Gov. Abbott declared, "Texans should not have to shoulder the burden of financially supporting medical care for illegal immigrants."

The Texas law also corrects an otherwise inexplicable error that Florida made.

Texas hospitals don’t have to tell the illegal immigrants their status won’t be reported to authorities. (Not that federal officials would do anything with the information.)

Besides greatly reducing the tax burden on taxpayers who are in Florida legally, the new law is also causing illegal immigrants to move on to greener pastures where the giveaways come with fewer strings.

AP again, "Some patients said they were leaving Florida, as a result of the law’s impact on getting health care and on employment; the DeSantis administration tied the hospital mandate to other initiatives that invalidated some driver’s licenses, criminalized transportation of migrants lacking permanent status and changed employment verification policies."

Here's hoping the new Texas law will have the same effect.

For red state governors sitting on the sidelines, this isn’t hard. Florida and Texas are showing the way.

Now it’s time for you to protect the residents of your states from invasion.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.

© Mike Reagan


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Reagan
For red state governors sitting on the sidelines, this isn’t hard. Florida and Texas are showing the way. Now it’s time for you to protect the residents of your states from invasion.
abbott, insurance, medicaid
719
2024-48-08
Tuesday, 08 October 2024 05:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved