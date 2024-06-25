Do Nothing Republicans on Immigration Should Follow Fla.'s Lead

You would be hard pressed to find a Republican governor who has not complained about illegals flooding the USA through Joe Biden’s open borders.

What’s even harder to find is a red state governor that has actually taken steps to discourage or reverse illegals from infesting their state.

Sure, Govs. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, and Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., were deporting illegals to blue states for a while. That was a great public relations stunt showing the hypocrisy of blue state left-adherents, but the long-term impact — like most hypocrisy efforts — was nonexistent.

Subsequently Abbott has done some saber-rattling at the border that rallied conservative support nationwide, but the practical effects are still very much uncertain.

DeSantis, on the other hand, has sent border reinforcements to Abbott while taking steps to make life for illegals much more difficult in Florida.

He signed a bill that has the left-adherents at Politico.com all in a tizzy, "The amount of money that Florida’s Medicaid program spends to provide emergency health care to undocumented migrants has dropped significantly after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a multi-pronged crackdown on illegal immigration . . .

"DeSantis signed a law last year directing hospitals that accept Medicaid to ask patients about their immigration status when they seek treatment.

"While the law does not force patients to provide hospitals with an answer, immigrant rights groups feared the mandate would scare migrants away from seeking urgent medical attention.

"The DeSantis administration and other Florida Republicans say any marked decreases in spending are signs his immigration crackdown is working."

Politico.com thinks discouraging illegals a bad thing.

We think it’s a tremendous victory for taxpayers and citizens concerned about our nation being overrun by people who don’t belong here.

In a single year expenditures in Florida’s Emergency Medical Assistance program — that’s supposed to only pay for emergency care for illegals — dropped a startling 54 percent, from $148.4 million to a much smaller $67 million. That’s still too much, but what an improvement!

Politico.com contends half of that spending goes to illegal immigrants who ought to be giving birth in their home countries.

The online publication found a left-adherent professor bleating that pregnant illegals "may avoid the hospital when it’s time to give birth."

Which only proves leftists will tell any lie to protect lawbreakers.

These women aren’t about to avoid the hospital because that birth certificate is the ticket to welfare benefits through the anchor baby they are carrying.

And to prove DeSantis is serious about cracking down on the taxpayer giveaway, "next year’s $116.5 billion state budget includes a $557,882 line item for AHCA to expand a program created by the immigration law that monitors health care costs associated with [illegals]."

Naturally, so-called Republicans, who are shills for agriculture interests, don’t like the law. They are prepared to cost the rest of us millions so they can keep importing cheap illegal labor.

One of note is "State Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, told an audience, with the help of a Spanish interpreter, at an event in Hialeah that some employees were leaving the state for Georgia due to the law. He asked for help in getting them to stay."

Here's hoping DeSantis can find a primary opponent for him.

Finally, the really infuriating component of this issue is that every other red state governor in the U.S. could be following DeSantis’ lead but most are too cowardly to do so.

As Politico.com admits, "Federal law bars undocumented immigrants from Medicaid eligibility, even if they meet other requirements."

Conservatives who want their states to do something to discourage this flood of illegal immigrants need to ask their governors and legislators why aren’t they following Florida’s lead?

