Mamdani to Hold 'Customary' Meeting With Trump

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani told reporters on Thursday that he will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

The democratic socialist said the meeting was expected. "It is customary for an incoming mayor of this city to meet with the White House," he said.

Mamdani said he plans to focus on what he calls a "crisis" facing the nation.

"It's more critical than ever given the national crisis of affordability, one that New Yorkers know very well across these five boroughs and the specific challenge many cities are facing with balancing public safety against steps taken by this administration."

Mamdani, who is scheduled to take office on Jan. 1, said some might think the meeting involves opposite views.

"I know that for tens of thousands of New Yorkers, this meeting is between two very different candidates who they voted for, for the same reason."

He hinted at the potential for a mutual view on affordability.

"They wanted a leader who would take on the cost-of-living crisis that makes it impossible for working people to afford living in this city," he said. "My team reached out to the White House to set up this meeting because I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than 8½ million people who call the city home."

Mamdani told reporters it is no surprise to anyone that there are differences of opinion on issues between them.

"I have many disagreements with the president," he said. "And I believe that we should be relentless and pursue all avenues and all meetings that could make our city affordable for every single New Yorker.

"I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers."

Conversely, said Mamdani, differences on policies will lead to pushback. "If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say so."

Trump acknowledged the White House meeting in a Wednesday night post while also taking another verbal swipe at Mamdani.

"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!"

Trump has challenged Mamdani's policies since the New York State Assembly member announced his candidacy.

Mamdani has doubled down on making sure the city's police department will not support immigration enforcement actions ordered by Trump, calling ICE the "single largest deportation force in American history."