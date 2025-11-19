Mamdani Says His New York Won't Help ICE

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is pursuing a campaign pledge to undercut immigration enforcement once he takes office.

Mamdani told New York's PIX 11 that he has already been reviewing the situation with New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who has confirmed that she plans to stay on in her position leading the New York Police Department.

"Well, what I've shared with the commissioner and I've also shared publicly is the fact that we can never go back to the days where [Mayor] Eric Adams would go on national television and open the door to the NYPD handling civil immigration enforcement," Mamdani said.

"That can never even be entertained."

Mamdani said in a post on X Wednesday that he anticipated a good working relationship with the commissioner.

"I look forward to working with Commissioner Jessica Tisch to deliver genuine public safety in New York City," he said.

"Together, we will deliver a city where rank-and-file police officers and the communities they serve alike are safe, represented, and proud to call New York their home."

He said during the Pix11 interview that he would work to ensure New York residents don't live in fear.

"The other day, I was speaking with a New Yorker who broke into tears as she told me about her aunt who had been visited by ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] at their home."

The self-described democratic socialist, who won the majority of popular support in the city's mayoral election, said federal immigration enforcement will not be welcomed or supported in New York.

"People are living in fear," he said.

"And what we will ensure is the NYPD will be delivering public safety, not assisting ICE in their attempts to fulfill the administration's goal of creating the single largest deportation force in American history."

Mamdani was asked what would happen if Tisch were given advance notice of immigration enforcement planned within the city.

"I want her to ensure that no officers are assisting with the actions of ICE," he said.

Mamdani said he will make sure the Trump administration is aware of his policies about representing everyone who lives in New York.

"This city is also an immigrant city. It's a city that's proud of its immigrants' heritage," he said.

"It's proud of the fact that so many from across the world find their home in this city. And we will protect those New Yorkers as we protect every New Yorker."

Mamdani is set to assume the office of New York City mayor on Jan. 1.

Conservative leaders have warned that Mamdani's promised policies of city-managed grocery stores, rent control, and free child care will lead to a flood of New York residents and businesses moving out of the city.