Jon Voight Warns Mamdani Will 'Destroy' New York

Famed Actor Jon Voight warned Americans in a social media post that incoming New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani "will destroy this city."

Voight is an outspoken supporter of conservative political policies and lays it on the line regarding the self-described democratic socialist Mamdani's pending impact on the Big Apple.

"The mayor that has taken over New York City is a Muslim that's going to take down the city that never sleeps, the city of life's dreams, this city that our ancestors brought forth in prosperity and greatness and liberty," said Voight.

"This city will turn into a forbidden place of darkness. The blood, sweat, and tears that the city of New York was built on will turn into a virtual refugee shelter for the radical Muslim ideology."

Voight continued his monologue, saying, "This is now the most dangerous time for our citizens of New York. This mayor will destroy this city. We are obligated to demand our rights for our private sanctuary, our businesses, our property that we all have worked so hard for."

He contends that Mamdani will go beyond the bounds of the office he will assume. "And this 35-year-old mayor has no right dictating the rules of socialism for a city built on our highest principles with brick and stone by hardworking Americans."

Voight said there must be a line of defense. "This must be stopped and his mayoralty should be terminated immediately. You, the people of the greatest city, New York, are in danger of losing your city to this communist fool."

The actor said too much is at stake for residents of New York to stand by and watch. "We the people must stand for the greatest nation's purpose, the honor of our flag, the red, white and blue, and for which it stands, one nation under God and liberty and justice for all."

Voight then turned to a request for President Donald Trump to help protect the city. "This country, the United States of America, is the land of our greatest achievement, the American dream, and we the people have put our trust in the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. He, and only he, can stop this horror as this mayor, Mamdani, will try to destroy New York's wealth and turn it into a socialist crap city.

Voight offered in closing, "Let this be a warning to the people, and may God bless. May God bless."

Following Mamdani's election win in New York, Trump said he was tempted to only allow limited federal funding to flow into New York. Trump told a Miami rally audience that, "We'll help him, a little bit maybe."

Leading up to the election, Trump often criticized Mamdani and his far-left socialist platform and labeled the approach "extreme" and "basically communistic."

Trump said Mamdani planned to "turn New York into Venezuela," and suggested that "federal aid should go to places that respect American values."

Mamdani is set to assume the office on Jan. 1.



