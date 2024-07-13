X Explodes With Support for Trump After Assassination Attempt

At his Pennsylvania rally, 78-year-old former President Donald Trump appeared slightly bloody but remained spirited.

During his speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump was showcasing border crossing statistics when he swiftly ducked behind the podium in response to popping sounds. Observers noticed blood coming from his ear as he reached for his neck moments before being escorted off stage by Secret Service agents.

Despite the commotion, Trump maintained his determination, pumping his fist as the crowd rallied around him, chanting, "USA, USA," The Washington Times reported.

Newsmax gathered initial reactions from social media platform X:

"Justice must be served to the fullest extent of the law! God bless President Trump." @RepRosendale



"Pray for President Trump. Pray for our nation." @GReschenthaler



"Warrior. [American flag emoji] Pray for the safety and wellbeing of President Trump and the patriotic Americans at his rally in PA." @RepEliCrane



"Please keep Trump and everyone at the rally in your thoughts and prayers right now." @RandPaul

"Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump. The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today. For years and years, they've demonized him and his supporters. Today, someone finally tried to take out the leader of our America First and the greatest President of all time. Watch the video, President Trump said 'FIGHT,' SO WE WILL!!" @RepMTG

"He'll never stop fighting to Save America" @DonaldJTrumpJr

"God protected President Trump" @marcorubio

"I'm praying for President Trump, his safety, and for our country." @TulsiGabbard

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery." @BarackObama

"If it's true that American citizens were shot in the crossfire of an assassination attempt on President Trump's life, we must honor and grieve for them in our hearts. And Merrick Garland, try to imagine you stand for America and not just your party, and do your job for once." @RealJamesWoods

"There's no scenario, no situation, no circumstance that could prevent me from voting for Trump. I would legitimately walk over broken glass to vote for Donald Trump. Prayers for comfort, healing, and unity for all." @Riley_Gaines_

"I'm praying for President Trump. I hope everyone will join me." @SpeakerMcCarthy

"My family just prayed for President Trump around our dinner table. Can't believe what I am watching. We are sending him all of our heart and prayers!" @kayleighmcenany

"Praying for Trump and others who might have been shot." @RepThomasMassie

"We ask all Americans to pray for President Donald J. Trump and anyone else who may have been hit. President Trump's immediate reaction is a reminder of the strength and courage of this great American. May God be with us all at this time of great peril." @RudyGiuliani

"God bless President Trump. Pray for his safety." @Jim_Jordan

"Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us." @Mike_Pence

"America is praying for President Trump. We will overcome and DEFEAT EVIL! NEVER SURRENDER!" @RepMattGaetz

"Oh my Lord May God look over our president and anyone else who may have been injured. Let us all pray for President Trump's well-being. God bless him. And all others. So horrific. Sickening." @marklevinshow

"This is the fighter America needs!" @EricTrump

"My response on the assassination attempt of President Trump. My family and I are praying for President Trump and his family." @markrobinsonNC

".@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family." @GovRonDeSantis

"Shots ring out and there is blood on Trump's face! Oh my God!" @DineshDSouza

"Every bad thing that was supposed to happen to Barack Obama has happened to Donald Trump. America is so screwed up it can't even do white supremacy right. Weird." @WhitlockJason

"Mainstream media have spread a narrative of hatred against my friend Donald Trump. I hope they are proud of themselves. Disgusting people." @Nigel_Farage

"This is horrific & wrong & evil. Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured. Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now. #PrayingForTrump" @tedcruz

"Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery." @netanyahu

"This should horrify every freedom loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized. We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer." @NikkiHaley

"Donald Trump literally took a bullet for you. Get registered and vote for this American warrior. It's the least you can do." @RichardGrenell

"And Trump's chances of losing just went to zero." @DanCrenshawTX

"Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family." @RobertKennedyJr

"Pray for Trump and his family! And pray they catch all the bastards involved." @GenFlynn

"Pray for Trump." @VivekGRamaswamy

"Grateful to President Trump for his sacrifice. Grateful to God for protecting him." @VivekGRamaswamy

"I condemn in the strongest of terms the attempted murder of former President Trump today. I am relieved he is safe. My prayers are with other innocent people harmed or killed by this heinous act. I am also happy that the suspected shooter is dead. Democracy must prevail." @PierrePoilievre

"The Biden campaign is pausing its ad campaign that was obviously designed to get Trump assassinated. The Fine People Hoax probably just killed one spectator, injured another, and almost ended Trump. This is all on Biden." @ScottAdamsSays

"It's a wonder Donald Trump is alive. Let's call this what it was. An assassination attempt with at least one innocent bystander murdered. The nation needs to know who did this. And why. And we need a full, public investigation by Congress into HOW it happened" @HawleyMO

"Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination." @JDVance1

"I don't care how much you love or hate President Donald Trump, now is not the time to play politics. Pray for him, his family and anyone else impacted by today's shooting." @RGIII

"Please join me and my family in immediately praying for our great nation and the entire Trump family." @MeghanMcCain

"Praying for President Trump." @SpeakerJohnson